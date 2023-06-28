Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for June 28

Did you know MLB All-Star Game voting ends tomorrow? I’m still out here thinking that Opening Day was just a few weeks ago, but apparently half the regular season has already passed us by. You know what they say, time flies when you’re scrolling 10,000 FanGraphs pages a day. ...People say that, right?

Let’s dive into tonight’s 13-game slate.

PITCHER

Stud

Blake Snell, San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates, $10,300 - It’s been a disappointing season for the Padres, but any recent struggles can’t be blamed on Snell. The left-hander has been nearly untouchable over his last five starts, allowing only a single earned run across 31.0 innings of work. For those of you who don’t want to do the math, that equates out to a 0.29 ERA. Snell also owns a strikeout rate a tick under 45% in this span — just for good measure. I’d expect the good times to keep rolling in Pittsburgh, as the Pirates sport baseball’s lowest wRC+ dating back the last two weeks (56).

Value

JP Sears, Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees, $7,100 - This isn’t completely about the current state of the Yankees. Sears has been good in his own right. In fact, across his last eight outings, the lefty has maintained a 2.93 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP. Sears has also struck out a combined 15 opponents in his last two starts, and registered a season-high 24.8 DKFP last Thursday against the Guardians. The long ball remains an issue, but Sears is in a nice groove. As for New York, the team sits dead-last in batting average (.196) and wRC+ (70) in the month of June. It’s looking very bleak without Aaron Judge (toe).

INFIELD

Stud

Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies, $5,600 - When the Dodgers face a lefty, you want to consider Smith. When the Dodgers face a lefty at Coors Field, you want to strongly consider Smith. In 58 plate appearances within the split this season, the backstop is in possession of a .304 ISO and a 169 wRC+. Meanwhile, Kyle Freeland ($5,000) has struggled to a 5.12 xERA so far in 2023.

Stud

Josh Jung, Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers, $4,700 - Get to know this name. It’s very likely that Jung will be starting the All-Star Game for the American League, and the 25-year-old is quite deserving. In particular, it’s been Jung’s ability to crush left-handed pitching that has keyed his success in 2023, with the infielder posting a .307 ISO and a 177 wRC+ in his 79 plate appearances within the split. With Joey Wentz ($5,800) surrendering 2.08 home runs per nine to opposing RHBs, Jung might be the best dollar-for-dollar asset on this slate.

Value

Ezequiel Tovar, Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, $3,800 - After a slow start to his rookie campaign, Tovar has been heating up for the Rockies. Since the beginning of June, the shortstop is hitting .310 with a .214 ISO and a .838 OPS. Tovar is also currently riding a 10-game hit-streak, which has coincided nicely with his move to the two-spot in Colorado’s lineup. With Michael Grove ($5,300) sporting an ugly 7.59 ERA and this tilt taking place in the altitude, Tovar’s price tag looks like a steal.

Value

Ryan O’Hearn, Baltimore Orioles vs. Cincinnati Reds, $3,200 - O’Hearn has been an overlooked aspect of the Orioles’ success in 2023. Aside from his rookie season, the 29-year-old has been one of baseball’s worst hitters the past half-decade, yet for Baltimore, O’Hearn currently owns a .245 ISO and a 151 wRC+ in his 110 plate appearances. Heck, he’s consistently batting out of the clean-up spot when the team is facing an RHP — as is the case on Wednesday. Luke Weaver ($6,400) has a 10.80 ERA in June. Things might get ugly.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles vs. Cincinnati Reds, $4,700 - In a not-so shocking twist, the Orioles possess one of this slate’s highest implied team totals on Wednesday. Considering the aforementioned Weaver is surrendering 2.09 opponent home runs per nine for the season, I can see how the algorithm came to that conclusion. Still, despite that fact, a Baltimore stack isn’t that expensive. Only Adley Rutschman ($5,100) is priced above $5K, which leaves someone like Mullins with a buying window. The former All-Star has a 132 wRC+ against RHPs in 2023. He’s quite good.

Stud

Josh Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays at Arizona Diamondbacks, $4,500 - Lowe hasn’t hit a home run since May 21, but the outfielder is still registering a .223 ISO and a 137 wRC+ against RHPs for the season as a whole. Lowe and the rest of the Rays will get a cake matchup this evening in the form of Zach Davies ($5,200) — a man who has allowed 18 earned runs in his last three starts. How have LHBs fared in that stretch? Davies has faced 42 and they’ve combined to slash .378/.452/.649. Woof.

Value

Jose Siri, Tampa Bay Rays at Arizona Diamondbacks, $3,600 - Don’t look now, but the Rays might have done it again. Siri has been a monster in the batter’s box since May 1, hitting 13 home runs in just 143 plate appearances. That works out to a .341 ISO and a 142 wRC+. His strike out rate remains high, but that’s a lot of pop and upside to take into a matchup with the reeling Davies.

Value

Ezequiel Duran, Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers, $3,400 - The Rangers own this slate’s highest non-Coors implied team total. That’s because they smash left-handed pitching to the tune of a 134 wRC+. Duran has been a massive part of that trend, batting .349 with a 178 wRC+ in his 69 plate appearances within the split. He’s a steal at this price.

