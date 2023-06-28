NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 at the Chicago Street Race

The DFS NASCAR rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings Fantasy NASCAR salaries. The order is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the DFS value of each driver.

1. Tyler Reddick ($10,100) — He’s won three road course races since last season. Each win was a dominant performance. Reddick was a terrible road racer two years ago. How great will he be in a year? Could he become the best ever?

2. Chase Elliott ($10,300) — This has been a rough season for the No. 9 Hendrick Chevy, but Elliott is improving every week. This could be the week where Elliott gets over the top. His seven road course wins are two shy of the all-time record.

3. Kyle Larson ($10,600) — Throw out the stats because there aren’t any. The Chicago street circuit is a new track. Throw all of the stats back in — the road course stats that is. It’s all DFS NASCAR players have. Larson has won four road races since joining Hendrick in 2021.

4. William Byron ($9,400) — Hendrick builds great road cars. Byron has yet to break through and get a road win, but he’s close. With little track time, this race might favor sim-drivers. Byron is a legendary iRacer.

5. Denny Hamlin ($8,000) — This is a sim theory play. Hamlin hasn’t been the best road racer of late, but this might come down to sim laps. During 2020, Hamlin proved that no one was better at translating sim speed into real life speed.

6. Kyle Busch ($9,700) — The No. 8 RCR Chevy won two road course races in 2022. Busch has finished this car in the runner-up spot in both of the road course races this season.

7. Martin Truex Jr ($10,400) — The JGR Toyotas look good, and their road course struggles are clearly behind them. Truex’s win at Sonoma was unofficially his third win of 2023.

8. Ryan Blaney ($7,700) — Many NASCAR drivers do not have a road course win. Some DFS players might dismiss Blaney’s 2018 Roval win as a fluke. Regardless, he put himself in a position to win the inaugural Roval race.

9. Ross Chastain ($9,600) — Momentum is on the Melon Man’s side, but that might be a problem. Did Trackhouse devote too many resources to last week’s home win in Nashville? Did Trackhouse party too hard after winning in Nashville?

10. Christopher Bell ($9,100) — Many NASCAR drivers do not have a road course win and very few have two. Bell won at the Daytona Road Course and The Roval in Charlotte.

11. A.J. Allmendinger ($9,900) — Not only has The Dinger won two Cup Series road races, but he’s done some in average equipment (JTG Daugherty and Kaulig). The Chicago Street Race should favor skill over equipment.

12. Austin Cindric ($8,400) — His sports car racing background primed Cindric to take over the road races in the Xfinity Series. It’s only a matter of time before he takes over the Cup Series road courses.

13. Kevin Harvick ($7,500) — It’s story time. Chicago is the first Cup Series street circuit race but it’s not the first for NASCAR. Harvick competed in the NASCAR Southwest Tour LA Street Race in 1999. Harvick finished 23rd.

14. Chris Buescher ($8,500) — The underrated road racer is one of the 10 best road course drivers in the Cup Series. With a level playing field, Chicago could be his day.

15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr ($6,600) — The playing field is even in Chicago. The veterans do not have an experience advantage. The big teams may not have a setup or equipment advantage. This could be the underdog’s week. Stenhouse has a top-15 finish in each of the first two road course races of 2023.

