DraftKings Paid Pro Football Pick’Em Contest Official Rules - Terms & Conditions

DRAFTKINGS PAID PRO FOOTBALL PICK’EM CONTEST

OFFICIAL RULES

IMPORTANT LEGAL NOTICE REGARDING DRAFTKINGS PAID PRO FOOTBALL PICK’EM CONTEST

IMPORTANT! PLEASE CAREFULLY READ THESE OFFICIAL RULES (“Rules”) BEFORE ENTERING THE DRAFTKINGS PAID PRO FOOTBALL PICK’EM CONTEST. THESE RULES AFFECT YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS.

A. Rules and Eligibility

1. ​The DraftKings Paid Pro Football Pick’Em Contest(“Contest”) is the sports betting tournament commencing at kickoff of the first regular season game of the National Football League (“NFL”) 2023-2024 season (“Kickoff”) exclusively for DraftKings customers who enter the Contest (each, a “Contestant” and, collectively, “Contestants”). The Contest will be administered and scored according to these Rules.

2. ​By entering the Contest (as detailed in Section B, below) or participating in the Contest, you agree to be bound by, and subject to, these Rules, the DraftKings Sportsbook Terms of Use (available at:https://sportsbook.draftkings.com by scrolling to the bottom of the page and clicking “Terms of Use”) for the state you are physically located in while participating in the Contest(the Terms of Use in different states may not be identical to each other), and the DraftKings Privacy Notice (available at:https://sportsbook.draftkings.com). You agree and understand that DraftKings may disclose certain information that you share with DraftKings, pursuant to the DraftKings Privacy Notice. In addition to other remedies provided in these Rules or in the DraftKings Sportsbook Terms of Use, your failure to comply with these Rules or the DraftKings Sportsbook Terms of Use may, among other things, result in disqualification from the Contest, removal from the Contest, and forfeiture of any Prize (as defined below) as determined by DraftKings in its sole discretion.

3. DraftKings reserves the right to amend these Rules, the Sportsbook Terms of Use, or the DraftKings Privacy Notice at any time, and it is your responsibility to review these Rules, the Sportsbook Terms of Use, and the DraftKings Privacy Notice for any changes. By entering the Contest or by participating in the Contest after we change these Rules, the Sportsbook Terms of Use, or the DraftKings Privacy Notice, you accept all changes thereto. Any change in the structure of the Prize (as defined below) shall be made prior to Kickoff.

4. DraftKings reserves the right to change, modify, suspend, delay, or cancel this Contest at any time. In the event DraftKings cancels this Contest prior to Kickoff, you may be entitled to a refund.

5. DraftKings reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to exclude any individual(s) or remove any Contestant(s) from participation in the Contest, including, but not limited to in instances where DraftKings determines that there are irregularities, fraudulent activities, or abuses occurring in connection with the individual or Contestant’s entry or selections.

6. To be eligible to enter and participate in the Contest, each Contestant must: (i) be the owner of the DraftKings Sportsbookaccount under which entry is being made (i.e., no proxy entries allowed); (ii) comply with these Rules; (iii) comply with the DraftKings Sportsbook Terms of Use; (iv) be at least twenty one (21) years of age (or at least eighteen (18) years of age in the event the Contestant is participating within the state of New Hampshire or Wyoming) as of the date of Contest entry; (v) have a valid United States Social Security Number; (vi) not be self-excluded from online gaming; (vii) not be excluded from play on DraftKings Sportsbook; and (viii) be physically located in the state of Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana,Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming.

7. DraftKings reserves the right to include additional states other than Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana,Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming in the event such states approve DraftKings operating the Contest in the respective state. In such event, such Contestants shall be required to comply with these Rules, as well as any applicable state regulations.

8. By entering or participating in the Contest, Contestants: (i) agree to refrain from acting as a brand ambassador for, and from in any way promoting or endorsing for commercial purposes, any company other than DraftKings; (ii) consent to the release of certain personal information to DraftKings for purposes related to participation and eligibility for participation in the Contest; (iii) agree to execute documents as DraftKings may reasonably request and within the time frames communicated by DraftKings; (iv) agree to respond in a timely manner to DraftKings’ reasonable requests, including, but not limited to requests for information; (v) agree, at all times while participating in the Contest, to use their best efforts to uphold the good name, image, and reputation of DraftKings and to refrain from making any statements or engaging in conduct that could damage or bring into disrepute the name, image, and/or reputation of DraftKings; and (vi) agree, at all times while participating in the Contest, to conduct themselves in a professional manner and refrain from any conduct or activity that may bring a Contestant into disrepute or harm a Contestant’s name or reputation.

B. Entry into the Contest

1. To enter the Contest, individuals must officially register through their DraftKings account, either athttps://sportsbook.draftkings.com/pools, https://www.draftkings.com/pools, or on the DraftKings mobile application. Individuals can enter the Contest through the Pools Lobby. The entry period will begin on June 16, 2023 at 12:00:00 PM and close at 1:00:00 p.m. on the Sunday of the first week of the 2023-2024 NFL regular season (currently scheduled for September 10, 2023). There are five (5) entry fee levels for the Contest: (i) five dollars ($5.00) (the “$5 Entry Fee Level”), (ii) fifty dollars ($50.00) (the “$50 Entry Fee Level”), (iii) five hundred dollars ($500.00) (the “$500 Dollar Entry Fee Level”),(iv) five thousand dollars ($5,000.00) (the “$5,000 Entry Fee Level”), and (v) fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00) (the “$50,000 Entry Fee Level”). The Contest at each entry fee level will operate independently and there will be a separate prize pool at each entry fee level (i.e. the prize pools at different entry levels will not be combined), and these Rules apply to each entry fee level. Individuals may enter this Contest in multiple entry fee levels, but must make separate entries at each entry fee level and pay the entry fee for each entry in all entry fee levels they wish to enter (e.g. paying an entry fee of five thousand dollars ($5,000) to enter the $5,000 Entry Fee Level does not automatically enter a Contestant into the $500 Entry Fee Level, the $50 Dollar Entry Fee Level, or the $5 Entry Fee Level), and Contestants may not exceed the allowable number of entries in each entry fee level as set forth in these Rules. Each entry will only be counted in the specific entry fee level into which it is made, and not in any other entry fee level. The entry fees for the different levels are as follows: the entry fee for the $5 Entry Fee Level is five dollars ($5.00); the entry fee for the $50 Entry Fee Level is fifty dollars ($50.00); the entry fee for the $500 Entry Fee Level is five hundred dollars ($500.00), the entry fee for the $5,000 Entry Fee Level is five thousand dollars ($5,000); and the entry fee for the $50,000 Entry Fee Level is fifty thousand dollars ($50,000). Contestants may make up to fifty (50) entries in the $5 Entry Fee Level, twenty-five (25) entries in the $50 Entry Fee Level, fifteen (15) entries in the $500 Entry Fee Level, five (5) entries in the $5,000 Entry Fee Level, and two (2) entries in the $50,000 Entry Fee Level. Each of a Contestant’s entries will be treated independently from one another. There is no maximum number of Contestants who may enter the Contest.

C. Operation of the Contest

1. Contestants shall earn points by correctly selecting the winner of NFL games based on the point spread for that game. Each correct selection is worth one (1) point, and each incorrect selection is worth zero (0) points. Contestants may make eighty (80) total selections over the first seventeen (17) weeks of the 2023-2024 NFL regular season. Contestants may make five (5) selections each week of the first seventeen (17) weeks of the 2023-2024 NFL regular season; however, each Contestant must make no selections for one (1) week over the first seventeen (17) weeks of the 2023-2024 NFL regular season (the “Skip Week”). For purposes of this Contest, a week of the NFL regular season runs from Wednesday to Tuesday. No selections may be made for week eighteen (18) of the 2023-2024 NFL regular season or for the 2023-2024 NFL Playoffs. Once a Contestant has made five (5) selections in a week, they will not be able to make additional selections for that week. Similarly, once a Contestant has made eighty (80) selections within the first seventeen (17) weeks of the 2023-2024 NFL regular season, they will not be able to make additional selections for the remainder of the Contest. In the event a Contestant makes more than five (5) selections in a week or more than eighty (80) selections in the first seventeen (17) weeks of the 2023-2024 NFL regular season, the additional selections will not be counted. Contestants will not be able to make fewer than five (5) picks in a given week. In the event a Contestant makes fewer than five (5) selections in a week or fewer than eighty (80) selections in the first seventeen (17) weeks of the 2023-2024 NFL regular season, the Contestant shall not be disqualified, but the Contestant will receive zero (0) points for the unselected games. For example, in the event a Contestant makes five (5) selections for fourteen (14) weeks for a total of seventy (70) selections, but makes no selections in any other weeks of the Contest, those weeks for which the Contestant did not make any selections will be treated the same as if the Contestant made five (5) incorrect selections in each of those weeks.

2. Point spreads for the Contest will normally be released on Wednesday mornings and will not change once they are posted. The exact day and time the point spreads for the Contest are posted may fluctuate from week to week and may occur earlier or later than Wednesday.

3. Under no circumstances may a Contestant select a team or modify a selection after the start of the selected team’s game. For games each NFL Week starting on or after Sunday at 1:00:00 p.m. (including, but not limited to, Monday night games), a Contestant must make or modify their selections by 1:00:00 p.m. of that NFL Week’s Sunday, regardless of the game’s start time. For all games that start prior to Sunday at 1:00:00 p.m., Contestants may make or modify their selections up until the start time of the selected team’s game. In the event the selected team’s game is delayed or postponed to a later NFL Week of the regular season or the selected team’s game is canceled, the selection will be counted as a loss. DraftKings uses official NFL determinations to determine whether an NFL game is considered to be delayed, postponed, canceled, or completed. For purposes of these Rules, an “NFL Week” means Wednesday through Tuesday, with Wednesday considered the first day of the NFL Week and Tuesday the last day of the NFL Week. For example, any game played on a Wednesday or Thursday shall be treated as occurring before Sunday at 1:00:00 PM for the applicable NFL Week, and any games played on Monday or Tuesday shall be treated as occurring after Sunday at 1:00:00 PM for the applicable NFL Week.

4. Contestants must make their weekly selections through the DraftKings website or mobile application. Selections cannot be submitted by email, phone, or in person. Selections in the Contest cannot be made by any individual other than the owner of the DraftKings account that entered the Contest (i.e., no proxy play allowed). To make or modify weekly selections, a Contestant must be located in the state of Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming at the time the Contestant is making or modifying the selections.

5. DraftKings will provide a public Contest board, which will record all selections made by each Contestant. A Contestant’s selection will not appear on the public Contest board until all selections for that week have locked. Contestants’ usernames will be posted to the public Contest board.

6. In the event the 2023-2024 NFL regular season is modified or shortened to eleven (11) weeks or fewer, or in the event the 2023-2024 NFL regular season is canceled prior to the conclusion of week twelve (12) of the 2023-2024 NFL regular season, the Contest will be canceled, the Prize (as defined below) will not be paid, and DraftKings will refund the entry fee(s) to all eligible Contestants. In the event the 2023-2024NFL regular season is modified, shortened, or canceled but continues for twelve (12) weeks or more, a Contestant’s finishing position in the Contest will be determined by the percentage of correct selections made by the Contestant. For purposes of calculating the percentage of correct selections, for any weeks other than the Skip Week in which a Contestant does not make five (5) picks, all such unmade picks shall be counted as incorrect picks. Contestants should consider the possibility of a modified or shortened 2023-2024 NFL regular season when determining for which week they will make no selections, as it may impact Contestants’ finishing position in the event of a modified or shortened 2023-2024 NFL regular season because the Skip Week will not count as incorrect picks for purposes of calculating the percentage of correct selections.

D. Contest Winner and Prizes

1. The “Prize Pool” for the Contest at each entry fee levelconsists of all Contestant entry fees, less a certain administrative fee for each entry fee level. These administrative fees for each entry fee level are as follows: (i) fifteen percent (15%) of the entry fee or seventy five cents ($0.75) for the $5 Entry Fee Level, (ii) twelve percent (12%) of the entry fee or six dollars ($6.00) for the $50 Entry Fee Level, (iii) ten percent (10%) of the entry fee or fifty dollars ($50.00) for the $500 Entry Fee Level, (iv) six percent (6%) of the entry fee or three hundred dollars ($300) for the $5,000 Entry Fee Level, and (v) five percent (5%) of the entry fee or two thousand five hundred dollars ($2,500) for the $50,000 Entry Fee Level. The amount of the Prize Pool for the Contest at each entry fee level will depend on the number of Contestants who enter the Contest at the relevant entry fee level, provided that the Contest has a guaranteed Prize Pool of no less than the following at each entry fee level: twenty five thousand dollars ($25,000) at the $5 Entry Fee Level, one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000) at the $50 Entry Fee Level, five hundred thousand dollars ($500,000) at the $500 Entry Fee Level, one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000) at the $5,000 Entry Fee Level, and one million dollars ($1,000,000) at the $50,000 Entry Fee Level.

2. Contestants are eligible, subject to these Rules, to win a portion of the Prize Pool for each entry fee level (“Prize”) based on their finishing position in the Contest for the applicable entry fee level. Except as provided for in Section C(6), finishing position shall be determined by the total number of points a Contestant accumulates during the Contest, and the Contestant(s) with the most amount of points shall be determined, subject to these Rules, the winner of the Contestwithin each applicable entry fee level. The portion of the Prize Pool granted to each finishing position shall be based on the below tables.

$5 Entry Fee Level - $25,000 in Total Guaranteed Prizes

Finishing Position

Percentage of Prize Pool

Minimum Prize

1st

20.000%

$5,000

2nd

6.000%

$1,500

3rd

4.000%

$1,000

4th

1.600%

$400

5th

1.000%

$250

6th

0.600%

$150

7th

0.400%

$100

8th

0.300%

$75

9th

0.200%

$50

10th

0.100%

$25

11th - 50th

0.070%

$17.50

51st – 100th

0.060%

$15

101st – 500th

0.050%

$12.50

501st – 1500th

0.040%

$10

$50 Entry Fee Level - $100,000 in Total Guaranteed Prizes

Finishing Position

Percentage of Prize Pool

Minimum Prize

1st

15.000%

$15,000

2nd

3.000%

$3,000

3rd

2.000%

$2,000

4th

1.500%

$1,500

5th

1.000%

$1,000

6th

0.900%

$900

7th

0.800%

$800

8th

0.700%

$700

9th

0.600%

$600

10th

0.500%

$500

11th - 20th

0.300%

$300

21st – 100th

0.200%

$200

101st – 200th

0.150%

$150

201st – 600th

0.100%

$100

$500 Entry Fee Level - $500,000 in Total Guaranteed Prizes

Finishing Position

Percentage of Prize Pool

Minimum Prize

1st

20.000%

$100,000

2nd

5.000%

$25,000

3rd

2.500%

$12,500

4th

2.000%

$10,000

5th

1.800%

$9,000

6th

1.600%

$8,000

7th

1.400%

$7,000

8th

1.200%

$6,000

9th

1.000%

$5,000

10th

0.500%

$2,500

11th - 20th

0.400%

$2,000

21st – 100th

0.300%

$1,500

101st – 200th

0.250%

$1,250

201st – 250th

0.200%

$1,000

$5,000 Entry Fee Level - $100,000 in Total Guaranteed Prizes

Finishing Position

Percentage of Prize Pool

Minimum Prize

1st

50.000%

$50,000

2nd

30.000%

$30,000

3rd

20.000%

$20,000

$50,000 Entry Fee Level - $1,000,000 in Total Guaranteed Prizes

Finishing Position

Percentage of Prize Pool

Minimum Prize

1st

50.000%

$500,000

2nd

30.000%

$300,000

3rd

20.000%

$200,000

3. In the event multiple Contestants finish in the same finishing position, the Prizes reflected in the above table shall be combined sequentially beginning with the applicable finishing position on downwards based on the number of Contestants who achieved that finishing position, and such Contestants shall evenly split the resulting combined Prize amount. As an example only, in the event five (5) Contestants finish in the first finishing position, the Prizes for finishing positions one (1) through five (5) in the above table shall be combined, and the Contestants shall split the sum total; the next finishing position will be treated as sixth (6th). In the event there are fewer Contestants in an entry fee level than the number of winners identified in the tables above for that entry fee level, then any Prizes not won as a result will be awarded to the Contestant who achieved the first finishing position in that entry fee level.

4. In order to claim a Prize, the Prize winner must execute all documents as DraftKings may reasonably request and respond in a timely manner to DraftKings’ reasonable requests to facilitate Prize fulfillment. In the event a prize winner is not able to meet or violates these Rules or the DraftKings Sportsbook Terms of Use, as determined by DraftKings in its sole discretion, that Prize winner may not be entitled to the Prize, or any other prize, compensation, or monetary value whatsoever, as determined by DraftKings in its sole discretion, and DraftKings will have no further obligation to that Prize winner.

5. The Prize winners may be taxed on the fair market value of their Prize depending on applicable law, and all such tax liability is the responsibility of the Prize winners.

E. Miscellaneous Terms and Conditions

1. The DraftKings Sportsbook Terms of Use shall apply to the Contest and these Rules and are hereby incorporated herein by reference. These Rules are intended to be a supplement to the DraftKings Sportsbook Terms of Use and should not be determined to be a substitute or replacement for, or otherwise render inapplicable, the DraftKings Sportsbook Terms of Use. To the extent that any provision of these Rules conflicts with any provision in the DraftKings Sportsbook Terms of Use, the provision contained in these Rules shall apply, and the provision contained in these Rules shall be deemed to supersede the conflicting provision contained in the DraftKings Sportsbook Terms of Use unless otherwise stated herein. Other than a provision in these Rules that explicitly conflicts with a provision in the DraftKings Sportsbook Terms of Use, in no way shall these Rules be deemed to replace or nullify any provision contained in the DraftKings Sportsbook Terms of Use. For the avoidance of doubt, the limitation of liability contained in the DraftKings Sportsbook Terms of Use shall be deemed to apply to your participation in the Contest.

2. The DraftKings Privacy Notice shall apply to the Contest and to these Rules and is hereby incorporated herein by reference. These Rules are intended to be a supplement to the DraftKings Privacy Notice and should not be determined to be a substitute or replacement for, or otherwise render inapplicable, the DraftKings Privacy Notice. To the extent that any provision in these Rules conflicts with any provision in the DraftKings Privacy Notice, the provision contained in these Rules shall apply, and the provision contained in these Rules shall be deemed to supersede the conflicting provision contained in the DraftKings Privacy Notice unless otherwise stated herein. Other than a provision in these Rules that explicitly conflicts with a provision in the DraftKings Privacy Notice, in no way shall these Rules be deemed to replace or nullify any provision contained in the DraftKings Privacy Notice. A Contestant’s information will be used subject to the DraftKings Privacy Notice and these Rules. Contestants understand and acknowledge that their selections for the Contest, once locked, shall be made public and displayed on the Contest board and may be used by DraftKings in any other way deemed appropriate by DraftKings for the duration of the Contest, and in perpetuity as DraftKings deems fit.

3. By entering the Contest, each Contestant agrees to receive communications from DraftKings, subject to opting out when the Contestant so desires and in a manner prescribed by DraftKings.

4. To the extent permitted by applicable law, by entering or participating in the Contest, each Contestant hereby agrees and consents, without further authorization, compensation, or remuneration of any kind, to the editing, modification, replication, publication, and/or other use of the Contestant’s name, likeness, photographs, videos, voice, entries, selections, and the like, in any medium, whether now known or hereafter developed, including without limitation, any and all advertising, promotions, and other publicity conducted by DraftKings, whether in connection with the administration of the Contest or the development, production, distribution, commercialization, promotion, and/or exploitation of DraftKings or the Contest. Each Contestant further assigns any and all rights he or she may have over his or her entry(ies) or selections to DraftKings without further authorization, compensation, or remuneration of any kind.

5. All references to time of day contained herein refer to the Eastern Time Zone.

6. In the event of a Force Majeure Event (as defined below), DraftKings may reschedule, delay, postpone, alter, or modify the Contest, or may cancel the Contest altogether. As used herein, “Force Majeure Event” shall mean the interruption of or material interference with DraftKings’ ability to hold the Contest or to grant the Prize by any cause or occurrence not within DraftKings’ reasonable control, including, but not limited to, fire, flood, epidemic, pandemic, earthquake, explosion, hurricane, terrorist threat or activity, public health emergency (e.g., COVID-19), act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, war (declared or undeclared), or any federal, state or local government law, order, or regulation, or order of any court.

7. Employees of DraftKings or its affiliates may not participate in the Contest. Entries to the Contest cannot be transferred or canceled by the Contestant. DraftKings is not responsible for any website performance issue, including, but not limited to those that result in a delay or prevention of participation in the Contest or a selection for the Contest.

The best interests of the Contest and fairness are top priorities in decision-making. Unusual circumstances occasionally dictate that common-sense decisions in the interest of fairness take priority over technical rules. DraftKings reserves the right to make reasonable exceptions to these Rules where circumstances so require or warrant. DraftKings shall have discretion to interpret and enforce these Rules, and such interpretation and decisions related thereto are final.