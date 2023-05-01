UFC 100% Event Pack Rebate - Terms & Conditions

This rebate is exclusively for first-time purchasers of a UFC Pay-Per-View Packs Event Pack ($34.99) or Fight Night Event Pack ($19.99) in 2023. To receive the rebate customers must make a primary purchase of a Fight Night Event Pack or a Pay-Per-View Event Pack between Monday 7/10/23 at 5:00 PM ET through Saturday 8/5/23 at 7PM ET, DraftKings will credit the customer’s account with a rebate of the full amount of the pack purchased of $34.99 DK Dollars credit for a Pay-Per-View Pack purchase or $19.99 DK Dollars credit for a Fight Night event pack purchase. Limit 1 rebate per customer, applies only while supplies last. Rebates credits are processed within 7 business days. DK Dollars are site credits that have no cash value and are only valid for use on DraftKings. DK Dollars do not expire and must be played-through 1x prior to withdrawal of winnings.

FAQ’s

Q: How long after I make my purchase will I receive my rebate?

A: After purchase at regular pack price you will receive your rebate within 7 business days.

Q: If I purchase a Fight Night pack during the promotional period and a PPV pack later on do I get a rebate for both?

A: You will only receive a rebate on the first event pack purchased on primary, in this case a customer would only receive a rebate on the Fight Night pack.

Q: How do I use my UFC event packs?

A: Learn more here