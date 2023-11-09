Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 9

A teeny tiny two-game slate on this Thursday. It’s not tantalizing, but truthfully talking, I’m thankful, as we at least get something to tackle. So let’s get thrilled, tip-toe around the snowflakes and thrive.

DraftKings Sportsbook has MIL favored by 3 points on the road in IND with the total at 240.5. ATL is 3.5 road favorites over ORL and the total is 231.5. Both MIL and IND are playing the second leg of a back-to-back.

Guard

Stud

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks ($10,000) – This game has a 240.5 total for good reasons. IND is 2nd in pace while MIL is 6th. Both teams are absolute sieves on defense, clocking in at 25 and 26 in terms of defensive efficiency. MIL has boosted the fantasy points per game to point guards by 9.17%, the seventh-highest number. Haliburton has been a maestro this season, scoring at least 42 DKFP in every contest with two above 50 and a high of 69.5. The Pacers did play last night, so there is a small risk of getting rested, but I don’t think the probability is too high. Just keep track of the news. If he plays, though, Haliburton should smash. On a two-game slate, raw points matter. That said, it comes down to roster construction and available value.

Other Options - Damian Lillard ($9,500)

Value

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks ($6,000) – Anthony has been the main guard off the bench for the Magic, averaging 15.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 24.9 minutes. He has yet to start of game but has gone for 34.5, 40.75 and 33.5 DKFP in 30, 31 and 24 minutes respectively. He only has one game under 20 DKFP and that was because he played only 18 minutes. Markelle Fultz ($5,100) is questionable, so Anthony could play around 30 minutes in this one.

Other Options - Benedict Mathurin ($5,300), Anthony Black ($4,300)

Forward

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers ($10,700) – I have been fading Giannis every time this season, and he’s never hurt me. He’s exceeded 50 DKFP only twice with a high of 62. The usage rate is down 3.6 from last season, he’s scoring 6.7 fewer points, the rebounds have gone from 11.8 to 9.1 and he’s dishing out 2.3 fewer assists. I’m not sure I want to fade him today, though. This should be an up-and-down affair, one in which Giannis should thrive. In addition, he’s well-rested after getting a ridiculous ejection after 22 minutes of run last night. As with Haliburton, it comes down to available value and roster construction.

Other Options - Paolo Banchero ($8,000)

Value

Moritz Wagner, Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks ($4,800) – With Wendell Carter Jr. out, it’s been Wagner and Goga Bitadze ($5,400) splitting the center duties. Goga has been starting but Wagner played 19 and 26 minutes, putting up 27.5 and 26.75 DKFP. He attempted 10 and 13 shots while grabbing eight and five rebounds. He also racked up a steal in each game. On the season, Wagner is averaging 1.09 DKFP per minute.

Other Options - Aaron Nesmith ($5,000), Jae Crowder ($4,500), Bogdan Bogdanovic ($4,400)

Center

Studs

Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks ($7,100) – Turner is a fine option, but I’m not crazy about him, as he will likely end up in the high-20 to low-30 DKFP range. The game environment could give him a boost because there should be plenty of possessions to rack up fantasy goodies. That said, Turner isn’t a prodigious rebounder, grabbing double-digit boards three times this season. This particular matchup will have him more on the perimeter than normal with Brook Lopez ($5,800) spacing the floor. In addition, Lopez is excellent at boxing out on the other end. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t have access to ceiling, though. He could make it rain from downtown and rack up blocks. In three games against the Bucks last season, he went for 26, 39.25 and 53 DKFP. He scored 24 and 30 points while racking up four blocks each in those two games.

Value

Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic ($4,200) – Over the last five games, the center minutes have essentially been split down the middle. As a result, Okongwu has put up at least 23 DKFP in every contest with a high of 35.75. While Capela averages 1.15 DKFP compared to 1.06 for Okongwu, he is $1,500 more expensive and both players will likely end up with similar DKFP.

Other Options - Brook Lopez ($5,800), Goga Bitadze ($5,400)

