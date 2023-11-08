F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023

Formula 1 is going to “Vegas baby, Vegas!” The penultimate grand prix of the 2023 DFS F1 season is the inaugural run in the streets of Las Vegas. DraftKings Fantasy F1 presents a large fantasy racing contest that pays $10K to first place.

The DraftKings Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 slate locks at 1 a.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Max Verstappen ($16,600) — Forget the record book. It’s the Verstappen book. The Brazilian Grand Prix was his 17th win this season. It would only make sense for Max to record the first ever Formula 1 win at Las Vegas in the Verstappen book.

2. Sergio Perez ($9,000) — Checo is a serious threat to Max Verstappen in the streets of Las Vegas. Street racing is Perez’s calling card. This is a new course, so Verstappen’s advantages may be few.

3. Lando Norris ($10,000) — For DFS purposes, he shall for now on be known as “Opto” Norris. The McLaren driver has been in the optimal Fantasy F1 lineup at DraftKings in five of the last six races and seven of the last 10.

4. Lewis Hamilton ($9,400) — It would be fitting for Formula 1’s most popular driver to win this special spin through the streets of Sin City. That’s a long shot. Verstappen wins every grand prix by a margin of 10 seconds.

5. Carlos Sainz ($8,000) — The Las Vegas street circuit has one of the longest straight stretches in Formula 1. Straight line speed will separate the competition on Saturday night (Sunday morning). Ferrari was the second-fastest team two weeks ago in the São Paulo Grand Prix.

6. Charles Leclerc ($8,600) — A Ferrari at the top of the podium in front of the neon lights in Las Vegas would be some sight. First, the Ferrari must start the race unlike the last round. In the last nine races, Leclerc has six top-5 finishes and three DNFs.

7. Fernando Alonso ($6,600) — When Aston Martin lacks speed, Alonso can always rely on experience. The 20-year vet has raced everywhere. That’s not the case on Saturday night.

8. Esteban Ocon ($4,800) — There are two options for Ocon: Retirement or a top-10 finish. Ocon has earned a top-10 finish in back-to-back races. He has 11 top 10s this season. He also has seven retirements. Ocon lands on opposites each round.

9. Alex Albon ($5,800) — The Las Vegas Grand Prix is a street circuit, but it does not feature tight, winding turns around the casinos. It’s a high speed track with long straightaways. Speed is Williams’ strong suit.

10. Nico Hulkenberg ($3,600) — Haas doesn’t have the greatest cars. Hulkenberg is not the greatest driver. Those facts are reflected in his price. This is DFS F1. It’s not about who is the best. Fantasy Formula 1 is about points per dollar. Hulkenberg has been in the winning DFS lineup the third-most in 2023 (seven times).

