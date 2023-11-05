Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Plays for Week 9

During the week, DraftKings Network analysts give their favorite fantasy football picks for the upcoming DraftKings DFS slate. Below is a collection of top DraftKings fantasy football plays for Week 9 of the NFL season.

Stan Son: Top Studs and Value Plays

QB

Jalen Hurts ($8,000)

Mac Jones ($4,900)

RB

Jonathan Taylor ($6,400)

Rachaad White ($5,600)

WR

A.J. Brown ($8,600)

Demario Douglas ($4,000)

TE

Mark Andrews ($6,800)

Cade Otton ($3,000)

DST

Saints ($4,100)

Giants ($2,300)

Read Stan’s full analysis here: Fantasy Football Picks Today: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Targets, Values for Week 9

Steve Buchanan: Top Values

QB

Bryce Young ($5,100)

RB

Rachaad White ($5,600)

WR

Elijah Moore ($3,900)

TE

Logan Thomas ($3,500)

Read Steve's full analysis here: Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 9

Geoff Ulrich: Top High-Upside Tournament Plays

Game Stack: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

QB

Jaren Hall ($4,800)

RB

Saquon Barkley ($7,900)

Darrell Henderson Jr. ($5,100)

WR

Nico Collins ($5,800)

Christian Watson ($4,900)

TE

Cade Otton ($3,000)

DST

Seahawks ($2,400)

Read Geoff’s full analysis here: DraftKings Fantasy Football Tournament Picks Today: NFL Week 9 Top High-Upside DFS Targets

Mike Barner: Top QB/WR Stacks

C.J. Stroud ($6,200), Nico Collins ($5,800)

Derek Carr ($5,700), Chris Olave ($6,300)

Jalen Hurts ($8,000), A.J. Brown ($8,600)

Dak Prescott ($6,500), CeeDee Lamb ($8,200)

Read Mike’s full analysis here: Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks Today: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 9

