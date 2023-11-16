Fantasy Football Value Picks: NFL Week 11 Fantasy Start/Sits, DraftKings DFS Value Picks and Fades

DraftKings NFL analyst Meghan Townsley (@mtownsleyy on X) previews the most exploitable matchups in Week 11, suggests who to avoid in your lineups, and gives her favorite high-upside value plays on DraftKings fantasy football.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $1M PLAY-ACTION [$100K TO 1ST, 20 ENTRY MAX]

STARTS/VALUE PLAYS:

QB BROCK PURDY ($5,800)

WR QUENTIN JOHNSTON ($4,200)

WR NOAH BROWN ($4,800) (*if Nico Collins is inactive)

TE JAKE FERGUSON ($4,600)

FADES:

RB ISIAH PACHECO ($6,300)

WR CHRIS GODWIN ($6,600)

Watch the segment below for her full list of picks!

VIDEO:

