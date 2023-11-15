Fantasy Golf Picks Today: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Plays for the RSM Classic

During the week, DraftKings Network analysts give their favorite fantasy golf picks for the upcoming DraftKings DFS slate. Below is a collection of top DraftKings fantasy golf plays for the RSM Classic.

To see all DraftKings DFS analysis, head over to the DraftKings Network Fantasy Advice page!

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $300K Sand Trap [$100K to 1st!]

Landon Silinsky:

Eric Cole ($9,000)

Denny McCarthy ($8,700)

Matthew NeSmith ($7,000)

Read Landon’s full analysis here: DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: RSM Classic Predictions, Preview

Geoff Ulrich:

Eric Cole ($9,000)

Sleeper Pick: Doc Redman ($6,500)

Read Geoff’s full analysis here: DraftKings DFS Fantasy Golf Cheat Sheet: 2023 PGA TOUR RSM Classic

Alex Hunter: Top Value Plays

Adam Schenk ($7,400)

Matthew NeSmith ($7,000)

Will Gordon ($6,900)

Austin Cook ($6,700)

Read Alex’s full analysis here: Fantasy Golf Value Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Bargain Plays for the RSM Classic

Pat Mayo:

Si Woo Kim ($9,100)

Davis Thompson ($7,800)

Read Pat’s full analysis here: Fantasy Golf Picks — 2023 RSM Classic Picks, Predictions, DraftKings Preview

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $300K Sand Trap [$100K to 1st!]

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.