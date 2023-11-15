Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for November 15

There’s only eight games on tonight’s NBA slate — an unusually small number for a Wednesday — but don’t think for a second that that means things will be easy. Putting aside all the players already listed as questionable for this evening’s action, we’ve also got a whopping six teams on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Will load management ensue?

Let’s dive into it all and find some values.

The implied total for this matchup is gargantuan and it’s not very hard to figure out why. While the Wizards lead the NBA in pace (105.1), the Mavericks aren’t too far behind their opponent on Wednesday, ranking sixth in the league (102.1). On top of that, Washington and Dallas come into this tilt tied for the fifth-worst defensive rating in the NBA (116.6). In short, this is the exact environment where you want to be searching for value — and that search begins and ends with Coulibaly. The rookie has been logging big minutes for the Wizards all season, yet it’s worth noting that Coulibaly’s averaged 33.6 minutes in the two games since Delon Wright (knee) went down with an injury. The lottery pick has taken advantage of the extra opportunity on the wing, producing 15.0 points, 3.5 steals and 37.0 DKFP in that same short span. Basically, with Coulibaly’s ability to stuff a stat sheet, there’s no way he should be playing well over 30 minutes and still be priced below $5K.

On the whole, Williams is actually in the midst of a terrible campaign. The former fourth-overall pick has seen his numbers drop across the board, as he’s shooting just 33.3% from the field and averaging a putrid 6.1 points per game. However, there is some light at the end of the tunnel. Williams is coming off his best performance of the season on Monday, registering 13 points, three blocks and 31.25 DKFP against the Bucks. Mercifully, the career 40.5% three-point threat also made three of his four attempts from deep. It’s a good time to get hot, too. Chicago will need some secondary scoring with the news that DeMar DeRozan (personal) will not suit up for this contest. That not only means that the Bulls will be without the asset that carries the team’s second-highest usage rate at 26.0%, but that there’s now an opening in Chicago’s starting five. I’d expect Williams to be tasked with filling that void.

SF Sam Hauser, Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, $4,400

Hauser’s viability is contingent on Jaylen Brown ($7,800; illness) not suiting up for the Celtics on Wednesday. Heck, it wouldn’t hurt if Kristaps Porzingis ($7,400; knee) was sidelined, too. Anything to open up some minutes and some usage. Still, Brown is the key news to follow. The All-Star was a late addition to Boston’s injury report and he missed shootaround this morning — both being pretty high on the list of NBA red flags. If Brown were to be ruled out, I’d guess that Hauser would be given his first opportunity to start in 2023-24. The sharpshooter is hitting 47.5% of his threes so far this season and would space the floor perfectly for the likes of Jayson Tatum ($10,100) and Jrue Holliday ($6,900). In Hauser’s eight starts in his sophomore campaign, the Virginia product averaged 15.4 points and 4.8 rebounds in 33.0 minutes per contest.

