Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 14

There are 10 games on tonight’s slate. No teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back while ATL, DAL, LAL, MIN, ORL, PHI and POR all play tomorrow night. There are some big names who are questionable: Joel Embiid ($11,500), Stephen Curry ($10,000) and LeBron James ($9,800). The Spurs could be the possible source of value today as Keldon Johnson and Tre Jones are out while Jeremy Sochan ($5,800) is questionable. Keep track of all the updates at DK Live.

DraftKings Sportsbook has five games with a total of at least 230 - IND/PHI (238.5), ATL/DET (230), SAS/OKC (236.5), DAL/NOP (239.5) and POR/UTA (231.5). OKC is the biggest favorite at 9.5 points over SAS. There is only one game with a spread within 2 points - GSW -2 over MIN. There are three home dogs - CHA, DET and NOP

Guard

Stud

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans ($11,800) – There are some options in the $6,000 range that I like a lot, and I expect them to exceed their price, but if we are talking about studs, we must all bow down and exalt “HalleLuka!” Doncic is averaging 1.66 DKFP per minute and is in the pantheon with Jokic and Embiid. The floor/ceiling combo is very high, as he’s scored fewer than 50 DKFP only twice and is always in play to put up the highest raw score on any given night. He’s exceeded 60 DKFP six times this season with three of those over 70. This game has the second-highest total on the slate, both teams are top 10 in pace and the Pelicans are 23rd in defensive efficiency. The price is expensive, so it comes down to available value and roster construction.

Other Options - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,300), Tyrese Haliburton ($10,200), Tyrese Maxey ($8,900), Dejounte Murray ($8,300), D’Angelo Russell ($7,500), Skylar Mays ($6,700), Jordan Clarkson ($6,500), Chris Paul ($6,100) if Stephen Curry is out

Value

Keyonte George, Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers ($5,300) – The talented rookie has started the last two games and played 31 and 30 minutes. He’s only shot 3-of-8 and 2-of-12 from the field, though. Rookies often struggle with shooting efficiency, but George is a bucket-getter. During the Summer League, he averaged 21.2 points while shooting 46% from the field and 38% from downtown. Despite the poor shooting, George has scored 28.75 and 23 DKFP on the heels of 11 and nine assists, which provides some semblance of floor. If he gets on a heater shooting, he could approach 40 DKFP.

Other Options - Tim Hardaway ($5,400), Reggie Jackson ($5,300), Dyson Daniels ($5,300), Cam Reddish ($4,700), Malaki Branham ($3,900)

Forward

Stud

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors ($9,100) – Edwards has that dawg in him. More like, he’s hungry like a wolf. This is why I get paid the big bucks. Anyways, Edwards is the alpha of this Minnesota squad, having attempted at least 19 shots in each of the last five games with four of those over 20. He also contributes in the rebound, assist and defensive categories and has gone for 53.5, 49.25, 51.25, 61.25 and 50 DKFP over that span. The pace may be slower than usual because Paul may get the start if Curry is out, but the spread is only 2 points, so it should be a competitive affair, meaning Edwards should see a full allotment of minutes.

Other Options - Lauri Markkanen ($8,700), Victor Wembanyama ($8,600), Karl-Anthony Towns ($8,100), Jerami Grant ($7,500), Ausar Thompson ($7,100), Aaron Gordon ($6,800), Tobias Harris ($6,400), Jalen Johnson ($6,200)

Value

Dario Saric, Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ($4,800) – These teams just played on Sunday, with Saric playing 27 minutes and contributing 11 points, 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal. That was good for 28.5 DKFP. His ability to space the floor is valuable against the double-big alignment of Minnesota, so he should see around 25 minutes again in this one. Saric is averaging a respectable 1.05 DKFP per minute this season and he could get a bump in usage if Curry is out. In 120 minutes with Curry off the court, Saric has seen the biggest usage bump on the team at 5.36%.

Other Options - Lugentz Dort ($5,500), Duncan Robinson ($5,400), Bogdan Bogdanovic ($4,900), Matisse Thybulle ($4,100), Cedi Osman ($3,200)

Center

Studs

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers ($12,200) – Jokic is a threat to triple-double on any given night and, like Doncic, posts the highest raw score on the slate. He’s averaging 1.79 DKFP per minute and has gone for at least 67 DKFP in each of the last five games, which includes a 79 and 84.75 performance. There really isn’t much to write. Jokic makes a mockery of the fantasy landscape. It just comes down to roster construction.

Other Options - Joel Embiid ($11,500) if he plays, Anthony Davis ($10,100), Bam Adebayo ($9,000), Nic Claxton ($6,200), Bismack Biyombo ($6,000) if Xavier Tillman is out

Value

Paul Reed, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers ($3,500) – This is contingent entirely upon if Joel Embiid plays or not. The 76ers play tomorrow night against Boston, so I think the chances of Embiid sitting tonight against Indiana are high. If so, then Reed should get the start and play a ton of minutes. He’s averaging 0.99 DKFP per minute but has produced at a higher rate in the past. The environment should be a good one, as the Pacers are first in pace and 28th in defensive efficiency. These teams played two nights ago and the final score was 137-126.

Other Options - Isaiah Stewart ($5,700), Moritz Wagner ($4,800)

