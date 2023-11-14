NFL Best Ball $500K Play-Action Prize Payouts
- Prize Pool - $500,000
- Top Prize - $50,000
- Entry Fee - $3
- Total Entries – 197.9K
- Contest Sizes:
- R1 (Weeks 1-14): 12-player (top 2 advance)
- R2 (Week 15): 12-player (top 1 advance)
- R3 (Week 16): 12-player (top 1 advance)
- R4 (Week 17): 229-player
- 20 Multi-Entry
- Payouts:
- R1: 1st-2nd: Advance
- R2: 1st: Advance | 2nd: $10 | 3rd-12th: $5
- R3: 1st: Advance | 2nd: $20 | 3rd-12th: $15
- R4: Payout below
- Round 4 Payouts:
- 1st - $50,000
- 2nd - $40,000
- 3rd - $30,000
- 4th - $20,800
- 5th - $15,000
- 6th - $10,000
- 7th-8th - $7,000
- 9th-10th - $5,000
- 11th-12th - $4,000
- 13th-15th - $3,000
- 16th-20th - $2,000
- 21st-30th - $1,500
- 31st-40th - $1,000
- 41st-55th - $750
- 56th-70th - $500
- 71st-100th - $350
- 101st-150th - $200
- 151st-229th - $150