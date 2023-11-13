Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for November 13

We’ve got a just a four-game featured slate on Monday evening, but that doesn’t mean it’s straight forward — especially with three teams on the second leg of a back-to-back. You’ll have to stay alert to stay safe. Just like two anthropomorphic Canadian rabbits taught me to do as a child. That’s normal, right?

Don’t answer that.

Let’s get into the basketball.

SF Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, $3,900

As is often the case when they appear on a slate, the Wizards are involved in the game with tonight’s highest implied total. That’s sort of par for the course when you’re leading the NBA in pace by a substantial margin (105.4). That fact alone makes the entire Wizards roster intriguing from a fantasy perspective, but Coulibaly certainly stands out amidst his peers. The rookie had his breakout performance on Sunday, with a career-high 20 points and 42.25 DKFP in 33.5 minutes against the Nets. It’s unlikely he’ll hit his ceiling again on Monday, yet Coulibaly remains interesting. Going back to October 30, the former lottery pick ranks fourth on Washington in minutes played (184). That hasn’t been empty volume, either, as Coulibaly’s registered double-digit points in three of his last four contests. With a salary below $4K, he’s definitely worth a look.

Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards, $4,600

If you think the pace of the Wizards makes their own assets viable in DFS, just wait till you hear about their defense. Washington is surrendering 117.5 points per 100 possessions this season, the fifth-worst mark in the league. So, you’ll probably want at least a couple Raptors in your player pool when you’re building lineups tonight. The problem is: Who should you trust beyond Scottie Barnes ($9,000)? It all depends on who’s available. Two of the bigger injuries to monitor on this slate are OG Anunoby ($6,200; finger) and Gary Trent Jr. ($4,800; foot). Both are questionable to suit up against the Wizards, with Anunoby being a late addition to the IR this morning. If both play, Trent is actually a decent option, as his three-point shooting appears to have recently normalized after an early-season slump. If neither or only one play, Achiuwa suddenly finds himself in the spotlight. The former first-round pick returned from a groin injury on Saturday, and should be a lock to see over 20 minutes of action. Achiuwa leads Toronto in rebounding rate (18.9%), so all he needs is a couple buckets to bring back 5x value. That might be easier than usual in a matchup with the team giving up the most DKFP per contest to opposing centers.

Dosunmu’s viability comes down to the health and availability of Alex Caruso ($4,600; toe), who missed Sunday’s victory over the Pistons. With Caruso sidelined, Dosunmu was the clear beneficiary, logging a season-high 26.4 minutes and responding in turn with season-highs in both points (13) and DKFP (24.75). Let’s also not overlook matchup in this spot. While we’ve all spent the last half-decade considering Milwaukee a fantastic defense, that hasn’t been the case in 2023-24. In fact, the Bucks not only sit 25th in defensive rating (116.5), but fourth in pace (102.4). That’s the magic combination in DFS. If Caruso sits out again, you need to have exposure to Dosunmu, particularly as his price tag is barely over the minimum.

