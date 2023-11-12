Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Plays for Week 10

During the week, DraftKings Network analysts give their favorite fantasy football picks for the upcoming DraftKings DFS slate. Below is a collection of top DraftKings fantasy football plays for Week 9 of the NFL season.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Stan Son: Top Studs and Value Plays

QB

Joe Burrow ($6,800)

Josh Dobbs ($5,500)

RB

Tony Pollard ($7,300)

Tyler Allgeier ($4,700)

WR

Amon-Ra St. Brown ($8,300)

Marquise Brown ($5,200)

TE

Sam LaPorta ($5,700)

Trey McBride ($3,500)

DST

Cowboys ($4,400)

Bengals ($2,800)

Read Stan’s full analysis here: Fantasy Football Picks Today: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Targets, Values for Week 10

Steve Buchanan: Top Values

QB

Will Levis ($5,300)

RB

Najee Harris ($4,900)

WR

Trenton Irwin ($3,000)

TE

Cade Otton ($3,400)

Read Steve's full analysis here: Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 10

Geoff Ulrich: Top High-Upside Tournament Plays

Game Stack: Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB

Geno Smith ($5,800)

RB

Tony Pollard ($7,300)

Najee Harris ($4,900)

WR

Keenan Allen ($8,800)

Jahan Dotson ($5,000)

TE

Sam LaPorta ($5,700)

DST

Cardinals ($2,400)

Read Geoff’s full analysis here: DraftKings Fantasy Football Tournament Picks Today: NFL Week 10 Top High-Upside DFS Targets

Mike Barner: Top QB/WR Stacks

Baker Mayfield ($5,100), Mike Evans ($7,200)

Geno Smith ($5,800), DK Metcalf ($6,800)

Justin Herbert ($7,700), Keenan Allen ($8,800)

Jared Goff ($6,400), Amon-Ra St. Brown ($8,300)

Read Mike’s full analysis here: Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks Today: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 10

