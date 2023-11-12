Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 12

Whether you’re chasing or just not a football fan, there is always a Sunday NBA DFS slate waiting for you. While everyone else dedicates their day to the NFL, we can get ahead by digging into the seven-game evening slate that starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Delay the work week a few more hours. Get in on some NBA DFS action, and start by enjoying another colorful weekend edition of the NBA Targets.

Guard

Studs

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans, $11,800 — The price tag is steep, but who else on this slate is going take 30 shots? And make those shots? Doncic scored 44 real life points on Friday night. The Mavs scored 144 points in that game. They are at full strength and rolling. Doncic is safe if the money is available.

Value

Skylar Mays, Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers, $5,400 — Where is the NBA DFS value? It’s the same as always. Find the injuries, find the value. The Blazers have five players on the injury report. Most are from the back court. Mays played 37 minutes and scored 41 DKFP in the Blazers’ last game on Wednesday. His salary nearly increased $2,000, but this is a 20% usage-rate player getting at least 30 minutes.

Jordan Hawkins, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks, $5,900 — Injuries have elevated Hawkins’ role. He’s been a regular NBA DFS value pick for weeks. He’s still too cheap for a starter getting 30 minutes. Some fantasy basketball players might bail at this price. That’s fine. It will be lower ownership for a guard that has hit 5x in six of the last eight games.

Forward

Studs

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, $9,800 — This pick stinks. It’s not because LeBron isn’t playing well. There’s a chance that James rests on Sunday night at 10 p.m. ET. It’s going to be a late night for the update desk at DK Network. Follow the DK Network X (twitter) account for lineup updates. This is the first of three games in four nights for Los Angeles. A matchup versus the Blazers is a good time to take it easy, or it’s a good time to go off. James carried the Lakers to a big win on Friday. He scored 59.75 DKFP in 35 minutes.

Value

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat, $5,600 — Is he Dennis Rodman reborn? Is Sochan The Worm 2.0? It’s hard to ignore the died hair, the playing style and the conspicuous fact that he plays for the Spurs just like Rodman. That’s where the comparison ends. Sochan is a big man moonlighting as a point guard. It may not be the best idea in real life, but it gives Sochan the opportunity to stuff every category on the stat sheet. He scored 32 DKFP on Wednesday and 33.75 DKFP on Friday. Those numbers might be his new floor.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs, $4,900 — Heat PF Duncan Robinson ($4,900) was the bust on Saturday night. He didn’t kill lineups, but there were better value plays on the Heat. Jaquez worked at $4,400 on Saturday’s small slate. He can work on a bigger slate with a salary below $5,000. Last night, he filled the Heat’s injury holes by starting, playing 38 minutes and scoring 31.25 DKFP;

Center

Studs

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets, $12,000 — If the money is available, then pick the Joker in NBA DFS. The real MVP is unstoppable. His DFS stats are unbelievable. It’s not a small sample size skew. They are always this ridiculous. Jokic is averaging 1.6 fantasy points per minute across 34 minutes per game. Sunday’s matchup has a surprisingly low spread (Nuggets -4). The Rockets have won five in a row. Have they turned the corner? Regardless, there should be full Joker in a competitive contest on Sunday night.

Value

Marvin Bagley III, Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls, $ — Pick your poison. It’s PF/C Isaiah Stewart ($5,500) or the Bag Man. Detroit’s entire roster is on the injury report. It’s been that way for a week. Jalen Duren (out) was added to the list this weekend. Front court minutes and usage will get spread throughout the Pistons’ lineup. Bagley hasn’t done anything in a limited role this season, but Sunday should be a breakthrough. The Bulls rank in the bottom 10 in NBA Team Defensive Efficiency Rating.

Jabari Walker, Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers, $3,500 — The Weekend NBA DFS Targets Article closes with a punt. There has to be a little bit of madness. Walker has hit twice this season — 6.5x on Nov. 5 (16 minutes) and 9.6x on Oct. 29 (24 minutes). When he fails in DFS, it’s not a minutes issue. He never gets minutes. Will his shots fall? He will take them. In the 6.5x game, he shot 2-for-9 (0-for-5 three-pointers made). This is too risky, but he does have multi-position elegiblity (PF/C). It’s possible that Lakers rest players and the Blazers slide into a soft matchup.

