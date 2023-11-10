Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 10

We’ve got a nine-game slate after last night’s two-gamer. I gotta say that I think today is gonna be a good day. Unfortunately, God has still not turned off injuries, so Cam Thomas, Devin Booker and Ben Simmons are out. There are a plethora of players designated as questionable, so go to DK Live in order to keep track. The only back-to-back situation we have to worry about is BOS playing today and tomorrow.

DraftKings Sportsbook has three games with a total of at least 230 - CHA/WAS (239.5), LAC/DAL (235) and OKC/SAC (231). There is one double-digit favorite - BOS -12 over BKN. There are two games with a spread at 2 or lower - DAL -1 over LAC and OKC -2 over SAC. There are three home dogs - DET +9, SAS +6.5 and SAC +2.

The LAC/DAL game at 236 with a spread of only 1 point is making my brain hurt a bit. LaMelo Ball ($10,000) did go for 71.5 DKFP against DAL two games ago so....The Clippers have scored 97 and 93 games in the last two, though, and are still trying to figure out things offensively. If this game does play out so, then Luka Doncic ($11,700) has to be in play, even at his high salary. So would Kyrie Irving ($8,700). As for the Clippers, I’d imagine that the production would be spread out evenly across the Big 4. Anyways, I think I’m fading this game but it’s something I will continue to ponder the rest of the day.

Guard

Stud

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards ($10,000) – These teams just played two days ago, with the Wizards being the victors by the count of 132-116. Ball put up 50 DKFP from 34 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists and 1 steal. He went for 71.5 DKFP two games ago against DAL, so that’s the ceiling, which is well within the range of outcomes in this one. WAS and CHA are 27th and 28th in defensive efficiency while being 1st and 2nd in offensive pace. The environment doesn’t get any friendlier for fantasy goodies to rain down from the heavens.

Other Options - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,500), Anthony Edwards ($9,000), Desmond Bane ($8,500), Tyrese Maxey ($8,100), Jordan Poole ($7,200), Jordan Clarkson ($6,400)

Value

Keyonte George, Utah Jazz at Memphis Grizzlies ($4,700) – George and Mike Conley ($4,800) are very similar options today. The projections are within a point of each other while there is only a $100 price difference. Conley currently has a higher projected ownership, though, which is one of the reasons I’m going with George. In addition, Conley has received at least 30 minutes only twice this season while he normally resided in the 28-minute range. George got his first start last game and played 31 minutes. Conley is the safer option but I think George has the higher upside. Both are in good matchups, though, as the Spurs and Grizzlies are 2nd and 3rd in boosting the fantasy points per game to point guards.

Other Options - Cason Wallace ($5,000), Mike Conley ($4,800)

Forward

Stud

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets ($10,100) – I had some difficulty choosing a Stud forward because there is blowout risk with many of the options. This BOS/BKN game is one of them, but I still feel pretty safe with Tatum because of his ability to get there in a variety of ways. In the most recent contest, he only garnered a 20.1 usage rate while scoring a season-low 16 points. Yet, he still put up 51.25 DKFP due to contributing 15 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals. Four games ago, the Celtics defeated the Pacers, 155-104. Tatum still put up 53 DKFP in that one while playing only 27 minutes.

Other Options - Kevin Durant ($10,200), Anthony Edwards ($9,000), Mikal Bridges ($7,700), Ausar Thompson ($6,900), Tobias Harris ($6,500)

Value

Sam Hauser, Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets ($4,000) – Over the last five games, Hauser has received at least 19 minutes in every contest with two at 25. He’s put up over 20 DKFP in four of those contests. Hauser is primarily a three-point specialist, but he has grabbed some rebounds while providing 3 blocks and 5 steals over that span.

Other Options - Deni Avdija ($5,900), Dorian Finney-Smith ($5,700), Royce O’Neale ($5,600), Lugentz Dort ($5,500), Santi Aldama ($4,800), Derrick Jones Jr. ($4,000)

Center

Studs

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons ($11,200) – Nikola Jokic makes a mockery of the fantasy hoops landscape, but Embiid is right there bellowing beside him. Jokic is more of a threat to mess around on any given night and averages 1.75 DKFP per minute, but Embiid is averaging 1.76 and stuffs the stat sheet on a nightly basis. Embiid has 75.75 DKFP and 81.25 DKFP games on the season, a ceiling matched by few.

Other Options - Domantas Sabonis ($9,900), Jusuf Nurkic ($6,900), Rudy Gobert ($6,800), Mark Williams ($6,300)

Value

Kelly Olynyk, Utah Jazz at Memphis Grizzles ($5,400) – With Walker Kessler out for a few weeks, Olynyk will handle the bulk of the center duties. In the last game, he only played 21 minutes and produced 11.25 DKFP, but that’s because he was in foul trouble. He should play close to 30 minutes if he’s able to stay on the court. Olynyk averages 1.03 DKFP per minute, and the beauty of his game is that he can get there in a variety of ways.

Other Options - Dorian Finney-Smith ($5,700), Bismack Biyombo ($4,900), Luke Kornet ($3,600)

