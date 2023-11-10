Fantasy Football Picks: Jets vs. Raiders DraftKings NFL DFS SNF Showdown Strategy

DraftKings Fantasy Football features and old school AFC showdown in Week 10. The DFS main slate may be in the books, but there is plenty of DFS action available for Sunday Night Football. Check out the NFL Showdown Slate DFS picks for the Week 10 Sunday Night Football matchup between the Jets and Raiders.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $1.25M Sunday Night Showdown [$300K to 1st] (NYJ vs LV)

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Pick

Josh Jacobs (CP $16,500)

The Raiders and Jets have been featured in a handful of Showdown Slates this season. It hasn’t been fun being forced to select players from the Raiders’ offense. Highlighting Raiders in DFS Showdown Slate articles isn’t necessarily splitting the atom, but it isn’t easy. That might have changed. The Raiders fired their offensive minded head coach, and suddenly their offense came to life. Jacobs rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries in Week 9 against the New York Giants (he hit the 100-yard bonus but lost it at the end of the game on a meaningless rush attempt). The New York Jets have a good defense, but they struggle against the run. This isn’t rocket science. The Raiders can’t pass. The Jets are great against the pass. Jacobs should carry the ball 30 times on Sunday night.

FLEX Plays

Breece Hall ($11,400)

This is a tough call, but this slate is full of tough calls. The offenses are weak. More specifically, the Jets’ offensive line is a mess. There were high hopes for the offensive line heading into the season. Those hopes ended when the unit was decimated by injuries. The Jets have juggled their lineup all season, and nothing has worked. There are two reasons why Hall is a target on the Sunday night NFL DFS Showdown Slate. Las Vegas can’t stop the run. The Raiders have allowed the most rushing yards in the NFL and the fifth-most rushing touchdowns. The second reason is Hall’s explosiveness. He doesn’t need big holes. He doesn’t need many holes. The Jets’ line and offense have struggled all season, but Hall still has returned 3x value or more in four of eight games. It’s big play or bust on Sunday night.

Garrett Wilson ($9,600)

Again, it’s risky rostering Jets. The Raiders are not without risk either. The quarterback play on both sides of the ball is highly questionable. The question is which defense is more favorable to target. The Raiders is the answer. Wilson is great, and Wilson is bad. Garrett, the receiver, is a stud. Zach, the quarterback, is a dud. That being said, Wilson has dealt with Wilson for two seasons and his stats have been fine. The receiver has scored over 14 DKFP in six of eight games in 2023. He closed 2022, hitting 14 DKFP or more in seven of the last 10 games. Garrett Wilson can score with poor QB play.

Jets DST ($4,200)

A defense is the safest pick on the slate. That says everything. A strong argument can be made that Jets DST should be the Captain’s Pick for Sunday Night Football. The Jets have a great pass defense and are facing a weak passing attack. Against the run, the Jets aren’t as great but neither are the Raiders. Week 9 was a good week for the Raiders’ offense, but that was a rare positive game for their offensive line, and it was against one of the worst defensive lines in the NFL. They may have been motivated by the McDaniels Mutiny. New coach Antonio Pierce lit a fire under them. Is that fire still burning or will the regular Raiders return? Another point that might seem contradictory is the poor play of the Jets’ offense. Last week, the Jets converted three of 17 third downs, Why is that important? That means the offense can’t stay on the field. More defensive plays for the Jets’ defense means more opportunities for fantasy points.

Fades

Zach Wilson ($8,600)

Obviously, this pick was saved for last. Zach Wilson is bad, but it’s hard to completely avoid a QB on a Showdown Slate. It’s one thing to fade one QB, but both? Wilson has weapons and a good matchup. The Raiders do not concede passing yards, but their pass rush is one of the worst in the NFL. There is a way for Wilson to work. There is always a way and it does not happen. Do not trust him.

THE OUTCOME

In a perfect world, this terrible matchup fittingly ends in a tie. It won’t. The Jets will win. Somehow the Raiders have won four games. Somehow the Jets have won four games. Defense wins championships. Neither of these teams are winning a championship, but the Jets will win on Sunday night with defense.

Final Score: New York Jets 19, Las Vegas Raiders 10

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $1.25M Sunday Night Showdown [$300K to 1st] (NYJ vs LV)

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.