Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for November 1

There's a ton of star-level players questionable on tonight's 13-game NBA slate, so keeping up to date with the news is going to be key.

However, I would strongly suggest reading the rest of this article. If only for the retention numbers my boss loves so much. Let’s dive into some values, shall we?

SG/SF Lonnie Walker IV, Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat, $4,800

The injury bug continues to hit the Nets hard. Nic Claxton (ankle) and Cam Johnson (calf) will remain sidelined for tonight’s game against the Heat, while they might be joined by Dennis Smith Jr. ($3,600; hip) and Spencer Dinwiddie ($6,400; ankle), who are both doubtful to suit up. Dinwiddie was actually only able to log 12.9 minutes of action in Brooklyn’s victory over Charlotte on Monday, and it was Walker that seemed to benefit the most from his absence. It wasn’t just that the veteran wing played a season-high 28.7 minutes, it was that he registered 19 points and 36.75 DKFP in that opportunity. Walker also sat second on the Nets in field goal attempts (13) and third in usage rate (22.9%). With limited options, I can’t see Wednesday’s script playing out all that differently. Walker should be heavily involved once again.

While there’s certainly a chance that Brandon Ingram ($8,000; knee) returns to action this evening, I’d expect the Pelicans to be very careful with their young stud. Yes, there was no structural damage found Tuesday in the scans of Ingram’s knee, but the fact there had to be scans at all says something about the perceived severity of the ailment. In any case, for the official record, Ingram is questionable for tonight’s tilt in Oklahoma City. If he’s unable to go, look for Hawkins to drawn his second consecutive start. The rookie was pretty successful in his first opportunity on Monday, logging 35.0 minutes and 27.75 DKFP in a blowout loss to the Warriors. If that’s Hawkins’ workload in a lopsided script, I cant imagine how many minutes he’ll play if this contest stays even remotely close. I guess we’ll have to find out.

The injury situation with Indiana on this slate is complex. The team has two starters currently listed as questionable for this evening’s game in Boston: Tyrese Haliburton ($9,400; ankle) and Benedict Mathurin ($5,500; elbow). These aren’t just place-fillers in the starting five, either. In fact, Mathurin leads the Pacers in usage rate through three contests (26.6%), while Haliburton sits right behind the sophomore in second at 25.9%. If both were to sit out, the ripple effect would be massive, and considering neither practiced on Tuesday, I don’t think that specific scenario is unlikely. So, who would stand to gain the most? Buddy Hield ($6,500) and Andrew Nembhard ($5,100) are obvious candidates, but if last season taught us anything, don’t overlook McConnell. In six opportunities to start in 2022-23, McConnell averaged 12.7 points, 8.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds. In limited action in 2023-24, he’s producing 14.4 assists per 36 minutes. The man can stuff a stat sheet.

