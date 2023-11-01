NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix

The DFS NASCAR rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings Fantasy NASCAR salaries. The order is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the DFS value of each driver.

1. Kyle Larson ($11,500) — All signs point to Larson. All signs always point to Larson. He dominated the spring race at Phoenix, and his team has been preparing for the championship since his Las Vegas win on October 15.

2. Ryan Blaney ($11,300) — Team Penske won the championship at Phoenix in 2022. Hendrick Motorsports is the favorite this time. Not if Ryan Blaney has anything to say about it. He’s been the runner-up in the last two races at Phoenix.

3. Christopher Bell ($10,800) — JGR was the favorite. Now, they’re the dark horse. Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex were eliminated from the playoffs at Martinsville. Bell is their only shot, and it’s a long shot versus Hendrick and Ryan Blaney at Phoenix.

4. William Byron ($11,200) — Larson deserved to win the spring race at Phoenix. Byron got the win, and he earned it. Larson led more laps, but through 317 laps, Byron averaged the best lap times.

5. Denny Hamlin ($10,500) — One could imagine Hamlin trying to play spoiler this weekend, but that’s just not the way it works. The Cup Series Championship is controlled by the championship four.

6. Martin Truex Jr ($10,200) — Phoenix has not been kind to Truex lately. More specifically, the Next Gen Car has not been kind to Truex at Phoenix. Truex won and was the runner-up in the two Phoenix races in 2021. That car had horsepower. This car does not.

7. Chase Briscoe ($7,500) — In the Xfinity Series, Briscoe struggled at the short tracks. He couldn’t handle the higher powered stock cars. In the tuned down Next Gen Car, he’s been a shifting superstar at the short tracks. He earned another top-10 finish at Martinsville last week. At Phoenix last season, he won the spring race and finished fourth in the fall. He finished seventh in the spring 2023 race.

8. Tyler Reddick ($9,200) — He finished third in the spring race at Phoenix. His average lap time of 29.01 seconds was the fifth fastest. Reddick likely won’t win but he could siphon away some fast-lap points.

9. Ross Chastain ($8,400) — Last season, Chastain finished second and third at Phoenix. This season, Chastain was in sixth place with two laps remaining. He finished 24th. Thanks, Denny.

10. Kevin Harvick ($9,500) — Once upon a time, Kevin Harvick was the King of the Desert. Once upon a time, Harvick was the King of DFS NASCAR. Those days are gone. This is his final race. It’s a laid back cruise into retirement.

11. Brad Keselowski ($9,000) — Two late-race cautions mixed up the results in the spring Phoenix race. The first was the most decisive. Some drivers took two tires and others — like Brad Keselowski – chose a four-tire stop. Two were correct. Keselowski was a top-10 driver, but he finished 18th because of his pit strategy.

12. Kyle Busch ($8,800) — RCR has limped to the finish, but at least Busch scored some wins this season. The Phoenix race might not be a complete wash. Busch finished third at the short, flat track in Richmond a couple months ago.

13. Joey Logano ($9,800) — He has finished 11th or better in nine straight races at Phoenix. Over that span, he has four podiums and two wins (including last season’s Cup Series Championship Race).

14. Ty Dillon ($5,100) — The Cup Series Championship contenders are expensive. A punt is necessary. Dillon has earned a top-25 finish in three consecutive races (Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville).

15. Todd Gilliland ($5,400) — Could this be a double-punt weekend? Gilly is at least a punt pivot. Over the last five races, his average finish is 20th and his average finish this season is 22nd.

