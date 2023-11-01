F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Rolex São Paulo Grand Prix 2023

Formula 1 continues its tour of the Americas and heads to Brazil for Round 21 of the 2023 season. DraftKings Fantasy F1 presents a large fantasy racing contest that pays $10K to first place.

The DraftKings Rolex São Paulo Grand Prix 2023 slate locks at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Set your DraftKings Fantasy F1 lineups here: F1 $35K Grand Prix [$10K to 1st]

1. Max Verstappen ($16,400) — Big shocker, Verstappen won for the 16th time in 19 rounds. And these wins aren’t even close. Verstappen again won by a margin of more than 10 seconds.

2. Lewis Hamilton ($9,800) — Second place is out of reach for Hamilton. The constructor’s championship is fairly safe, but Hamilton needs to keep churning out podiums. At the present, that seems likely.

3. Sergio Perez ($9,000) — Here’s another shocker. Not only did Checo fail to win his home Grand Prix, but he wrecked. His seat just got hotter. Maybe, a street race in Las Vegas later this month can save his spot at Red Bull.

4. Lando Norris ($9,400) — Momentum is building. Ferrari got the better of McLaren in Mexico, but the battle is far from over. Norris retired early at Interlagos (Sao Paulo) last season, but he earned top-10 finishes in his other two F1 races in Brazil.

5. Charles Leclerc ($8,600) — It’s hard to discern which Ferrari is better entering Brazil. Leclerc has a top-5 finish in five of the last six races. He finished one spot better than his teammate and earned a podium in the Mexico City Grand Prix.

For F1 insight and quick DFS help, follow Pearce Dietrich (@race4theprize) on Twitter.

6. Carlos Sainz ($8,000) — There is a possibility that Sainz could finish the season in fourth place. Ferrari could also steal second place in the constructor’s standings. Sainz is doing his part. He’s earned a top-5 finish in two in a row and four of the last six races.

7. George Russell ($8,800) — The Mercedes were fast in the Mexican Grand Prix but Toto Wolff was not happy. The team left points on the table and possibly the win. Their poor qualifying efforts created an unnecessary disadvantage. Hamilton rallied to earn a runner-up finish, but Russell started on the fourth row of the grid and failed to earn a top-5 finish.

8. Fernando Alonso ($6,400) — Earlier this season, Alonso proved he’s still got it. The problem is that he does not have the car. He told reporters that Aston Martin is having trouble extracting maximum speed. In the most competitive racing league in the world, max speed is mandatory.

9. Daniel Ricciardo ($5,200) — It’s been a wild 12 months for the fan favorite. The Australian got dumped by McLaren. He took a back-up role with Red Bull and then took over an Alpha Tauri seat. Then he got injured. At Mexico, he earned his first points finish (seventh) of the season.

10. Alex Albon ($6,000) — This has been a wonderful season for Williams, Albon is showing off the talent that made him a Red Bull prospect in the past. The Thai driver has earned back-to-back top-10 finishes and four in the last seven races.

Set your DraftKings Fantasy F1 lineups here: F1 $35K Grand Prix [$10K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.