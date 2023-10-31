Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for October 31

A three-game slate on Halloween and the Charlotte Hornets aren’t playing? So no Scary Terry? What a travesty! What is scary is the amount of injuries already percolating throughout the league. Donovan Mitchell ($9,700; hamstring) is questionable today after missing last game, but he participated in practice on Monday so there’s hope, like evading a hockey mask-wearing Jason. Never run! Devin Booker ($9,500; foot) on the other hand has missed the last two games and is doubtful for today, while backcourt mate Bradley Beal (back) has already been ruled out. At least we get the usage monster and American Alien, Kevin Durant ($10,500), facing off against the French Alien, Victor Wembanyama ($7,900), on this Halloween. One last thing, the Magic played the Lakers last night and face the Clippers tonight. The LA nightlife is often undefeated, so something to ponder if clicking on Magic players.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Knicks favored by 2.5 points on the road against the Cavaliers with the total at 214.5. Phoenix is at home and favored by 7.5 points over San Antonio with the total at 225. The nightcap has the Clippers favored by 6.5 points at home over the Magic with a total of 220. James Harden will not be making his debut.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Guard

Studs

Editor’s Note: Cavaliers SG/SF Caris LeVert (hamstring) has been downgraded to questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Knicks.

Caris LeVert, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks ($6,100) – Whether Donovan Mitchell plays or not is huge for LeVert, but he will have utility regardless. He is the microwave off the bench and will usually play around 32 minutes while garnering a 23% usage rate. If Mitchell is out, then LeVert will likely start and have a usage rate over 30%. Against the Pacers on Saturday, he went for 52.25 DKFP with a 31.8% usage rate. Granted, he played a whopping 44 minutes and chucked up 28 shots, so that kind of outcome shouldn’t be expected, especially since the Knicks are a better defensive team than Indiana. LeVert should be around 30 DKFP regardless of his role.

Other Options - Donovan Mitchell ($9,700) if he plays

Value

Jordan Goodwin, Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs ($4,900) – Goodwin hasn’t started the last two games with Booker out, but he played 30 and 25 minutes, respectively. He probably would’ve received 30 minutes in the other game if it wasn’t a blowout. Goodwin is known as a dawg on defense, which gets him on the court. He’s racked up three steals in the last two games and he’s dished out seven dimes and grabbed 11 boards. The offense can be hit-or-miss, but he can stroke it from downtown and attack closeouts. Goodwin has gone for 28.5 and 27.75 DKFP in the last two games and something similar should be expected tonight. The floor seems relatively high while the ceiling is muted.

Other Options - Max Strus ($5,800) if Mitchell is out, Jeremy Sochan ($5,500), Jalen Suggs ($4,800)

Forward

Studs

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers vs. Orlando Magic ($8,600) – The Magic were constructed with defense and length in mind, and so far they’ve been the third-best team in terms of defensive efficiency this season. This led me to have some doubts about Clippers players tonight, but the Magic played last night and the LA nightlife is often undefeated! I kind of kid, but I kind of am not. Regardless, George has been a staple of consistency to start this season, scoring 45.75, 43 and 42 DKFP. He’s attempted 17 shots in every contest and produced in both competitive games and blowouts.

Other Options - Kevin Durant ($10,500), Kawhi Leonard ($8,500)

Value

Kobe Brown, Los Angeles Clippers vs. Orlando Magic ($3,000) – In order to acquire James Harden, the Clippers sent Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington and KJ Martin to Philadelphia. They played 0, 53, 69 and 31 minutes respectively this season. The forward depth is obviously lacking now. Brown has only had a pair of five-minute appearances for Los Angeles, but that number should spike significantly tonight. He’s averaging 1.18 DKFP per minute and the team likes him, having selected him at the tail end of the first round in this year’s draft.

Other Options - Isaac Okoro ($4,500), Josh Okogie ($4,200), Dean Wade ($3,600)

Center

Studs

Jusuf Nurkic, Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs ($6,700) – So far this season, Nurkic has put up 39.5, 23.75 and 32.75 DKFP. While Durant has dominated the usage on offense, Nurkic has still been involved and he’s dished out 12 dimes. He’s also racked up five steals and two blocks while doing work on the boards. His usage rate was sub-20% in the first two games against the Warriors and Lakers. On Saturday, he garnered a 24.6% usage rate against the Jazz and put up 32.75 DKFP in only 23 minutes. If he scores in the high-30s or even low-40s, Nurkic could match or exceed the production of Evan Mobley ($8,500), who is $1,400 more expensive.

Other Options - Evan Mobley ($8,100), Zach Collins ($6,300)

Value

Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers ($5,100) – After the opener, in which he played only 22 minutes, the “sky is falling” chants were reverberating through the streets of NYC. But all is good in Mr. Robinson’s neighborhood, as he played 38 and 29 minutes in the next two contests and put up 40.25 and 32.75 DKFP, respectively. The offense will rarely be there, but Robinson is a beast on the boards and has been a defensive maven to start the season. He’s racked up seven steals and six blocks while grabbing a total of 34 rebounds.

Other Options - Mason Plumee ($4,900) if Zubac is out

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.