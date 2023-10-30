Fantasy Football Picks: Raiders vs. Lions DraftKings NFL DFS MNF Showdown Strategy

Are we tired of the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime yet? I hope not. Because we’ve got the silver and black taking the field on ESPN this evening to finish off Week 8. Thankfully, Jimmy Garoppolo ($9,400) will be back under center for the Raiders, which should make the team infinitely more watchable. A matchup with the very fun Detroit Lions doesn’t hurt, either.

Let’s break it all down from a Showdown perspective.

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Picks

Davante Adams ($16,200 CP) - While it certainly doesn’t feel like Adams is having all that fantastic a season, the veteran’s own lofty standards are certainly playing tricks on people’s perception. In fact, coming into Week 8, Adams ranked fourth in the NFL in targets (71) and 11th in the league in receiving yards (528). Not bad for a wideout that’s had to play a number of snaps with Brian Hoyer ($9,000) and Aidan O’Connell ($9,000) at quarterback. As mentioned above, that won’t be the case this evening, with Garoppolo once again healthy. Expect Garoppolo to raise the floor of the Raiders’ entire passing attack — an element of Las Vegas’ game plan that will be vital as huge road underdogs. Garoppolo’s only exceeded 35 passing attempts once so far this season, yet that type of volume could be in the cards on Monday. Garoppolo threw 44 times in a Week 3 loss to the Steelers, a night where Adams finished with 20 targets, 172 receiving yards and 45.2 DKFP. Not too shabby.

Jahmyr Gibbs ($12,900 CP) - Gibbs’ performance in Week 7 was odd. With the Lions down 28-0 to the Ravens mid-way through the second quarter, any semblance of a normal game was thrown out the window. As such, Gibbs nearly wound up with as many targets in the passing attack (10) as he did carries (11). Still, at the end of the day, even in a contest where Detroit could have completely folded and rested its starters late, Gibbs registered 126 scrimmage yards, a touchdown and 27.6 DKFP. He also logged a career-high 86.7% snap rate with David Montgomery (ribs) unavailable. As Dan Campbell put it prior to that contest in Baltimore, the reality was that the Lions needed Gibbs to take the load. That’ll likely be the case once again in Week 8, but this time the matchup and script should be much more friendly. Raiders D/ST ($3,600) has conceded the sixth-most DKFP per game to opposing RBs. Gibbs is set up for a massive evening.

FLEX Plays

Jameson Williams ($5,200) - Admittedly, this is quite a bit of money to pay for a receiver who is currently just a part-time player. A 45-yard touchdown reception against the Buccaneers in Week 6 did a wonderful job of illustrating Williams’ immense talent and upside, yet it’s worth noting that the explosive catch took place on one of the sophomore’s 16 snaps that contest. That equated out to just a 22.9% snap share, and Williams has yet to exceed a 50% snap share in 2023. Not ideal. Still, you’d assume the former first-round pick will continue to see his role increase with each passing week and be lying if I suggested Williams’ 17.4-yard aDOT wasn’t enticing. That’s really the rub. Williams’ viability is a case study in measuring upside against actual results. Last Sunday was a perfect example. In reality? Williams recorded zero catches for zero DKFP. However, he also led the Lions with 143 air yards on six targets. On this slate, I’ll swing for the fences.

Michael Mayer ($3,800) - Mayer was a fantasy letdown in Week 7, after breaking out with five receptions and 75 yards the week prior against the Patriots. But, again... [gestures broadly towards Brian Hoyer]. The rookie TE was still on the field for 70.8% of Las Vegas’ offensive snaps versus the Bears, and Mayer’s inactivity in the red zone was more a product of the Raiders’ general inability to move the football than any of his own shortcomings. The Notre Dame product remains on the precipice of consistent DFS relevance. Anticipate a bounce-back showing this evening, as Lions D/ST ($5,000) has hemorrhaged fantasy points to opposing tight ends all season long. Detroit is allowing the third-most DKFP per game to TEs, along with the third-most targets per game (8.3). Heck, Mark Andrews scored a pair of touchdowns on this defense no less than eight days ago.

Fades

Jared Goff ($10,400) - You can quibble with the strength of schedule, but the Raiders have been among the best defenses in the league at limiting opposing QBs this season. In fact, going back to the beginning of Week 4, Las Vegas hasn’t allowed a single opposing quarterback to throw for over 200 yards or for multiple touchdown passes. For 2023 as a whole, the Raiders are conceding the seventh-fewest opponent passing yards per game (187.4) and the seventh-fewest DKFP per game to the position. Goff is certainly a better pivot than Mac Jones or Tyson Bagent, but if the Lions can simply run all over Las Vegas’ front seven, he might not need to show it all too often in Week 8.

THE OUTCOME

The Lions have been at their best in Detroit so far this season, averaging 31.0 points per game at Ford Field — making them one of six teams in the NFL producing over 30 points per contest at home. If the Lions can find a similar level of offensive success on Monday, I don’t think there’s a way for the Raiders, who have lost their last three games on the road, to keep up.

Final Score: Detroit 28, Las Vegas 21

