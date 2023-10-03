Fantasy Golf Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Plays for the Sanderson Farms Championship

During the week, DraftKings Network analysts give their favorite fantasy golf picks for the upcoming DraftKings DFS slate. Below is a collection of top DraftKings fantasy golf plays for the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Landon Silinsky:

Ludvig Aberg ($10,900)

Doug Ghim ($9,100)

Dylan Wu ($7,600)

Read Landon’s full analysis here: DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: Sanderson Farms Championship Predictions, Preview

Geoff Ulrich:

Callum Tarren ($7,500)

Sleeper Pick: Chesson Hadley ($7,200)

Read Geoff’s full analysis here: DraftKings DFS Fantasy Golf Cheat Sheet: 2023 PGA TOUR Sanderson Farms Championship

Alex Hunter: Top Value Plays

Nick Hardy ($7,400)

Peter Kuest ($7,400)

Chad Ramey ($7,200)

Scott Stallings ($7,200)

Read Alex’s full analysis here: Fantasy Golf Value Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Bargain Plays for The Sanderson Farms Championship

Pat Mayo:

Mark Hubbard ($8,800)

Read Pat’s full analysis here: Fantasy Golf Picks — 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship Picks, DraftKings Picks, Preview

