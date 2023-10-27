Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for October 27

There’s an 11-game slate in the NBA tonight, with most teams taking the court for the second time this season. So, while that means fewer injuries to exploit for value than usual, it also means some gaps in the ol’ DraftKings algorithm as coach’s figure out their new rotations.

We’re here to take advantage of those gaps. Let’s dive in.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $500K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

It’s hard to say what’s definitively real after just a single game — particularly when your opponent was the Hornets — but Johnson was impressive on Wednesday. The forward didn’t start, but he ended up logging more minutes than Saddiq Bey ($5,000), finishing with 21 points and 39.25 DKFP. The former first-round pick was also second on the team in rebounds (7) and third on the team in field goal attempts (13). I’d anticipate Dejounte Murray ($7,500) carrying a higher usage rate going forward than the modest 21.6% figure he posted versus Charlotte; yet that shouldn’t impact Johnson production too heavily. He’s the clear beneficiary of the John Collins trade and I’d expect to see his role mirror Bey and De’Andre Hunter ($4,500) going forward.

Okoro had a fantastic game on Wednesday, starting in place of the injured Jarrett Allen (ankle). In 31.6 minutes of work, the former lottery pick stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. That translated to 37.5 DKFP for Okoro — a figure that was larger than any DFS output the forward produced throughout 2022-23. It’ll likely be difficult for Okoro to match that performance against the Thunder this evening, yet he should be given another opportunity in the starting five. The only thing to keep in mind is the looming presence of Dean Wade ($3,000; illness). Wade was playing significant minutes in the preseason, even starting the team’s final exhibition contest. He missed the victory over Brooklyn and he’s questionable for Friday. If he’s active, he could cut into Okoro’s role.

When building your lineups for tonight’s slate, you’re going to have to get a piece of this contest. Only two games on Friday have a total of at least 230 points on the DraftKings Sportsbook: Kings-Warriors and Mavericks-Nets. More than likely, this matchup at the Chase Center is going to be the highest-scoring of the night, thanks primarily to an uptempo script. The Warriors led the NBA in pace in 2022-23 (102.5), while the Kings’ opening game of the season saw 105 possessions per 48 minutes. Monk led Sacramento in bench minutes against Utah (23.1), while he also sat third overall in usage rate (23.8%). The lone negative on Wednesday was the guard shooting just 2-for-9 from three-point range. That’s unlikely to happen again.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $500K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DK Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is theglt13) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.