F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2023

1. Max Verstappen ($16,200) — His Red Bull was suffering mechanical issues last week at the Circuit of the Americas. He still won the Grand Prix by a margin of 10 seconds. It was his 15th win in 18 races this season.

2. Sergio Perez ($9,800) — Does motivation matter? Maybe motivation is the only thing that can stop Max. Checo is at home in Mexico and he’s on the hot seat. Perez has never won in his home country and may never win in Mexico if he doesn’t do something to hang onto his seat.

3. Lewis Hamilton ($9,400) — His Mercedes was fast at COTA. It was too fast. Hamilton was disqualified for excessive wear underneath the car. COTA was a short sprint-race weekend with fewer practices and less setup time. Hamilton was the runner-up in Mexico City last season. He should have speed again, and his team should have time to tinker.

4. Lando Norris ($9,200) — The doubts have been put to rest. Norris got to F1 via talent. That talent did not vanish. He simply did not have the equipment to compete each round. He does now. McLaren’s bold swings earlier this season and subsequent developments have elevated McLaren above the mid-pack. This could be the No. 2 constructor in 2024.

5. Charles Leclerc ($8,800) — Insert something about, “If you’re not cheating, then you’re not trying.” Racing cliches aside, Leclerc is having a solid season. Before his DQ, COTA would have marked his 10th top-10 finish in the last 11 races and 14th of the season.

6. Carlos Sainz ($7,600) — Did he deserve a podium in Texas? He’ll take it. Good drivers put themselves in good positions. Sainz’s average finish is 7.3 this season. That’s a good position. That position is fifth in the 2023 Formula 1 standings.

7. Oscar Piastri ($8,400) — The former F3 and F2 champion gambled wisely. He split on Alpine and signed with McLaren. It didn’t look good early. McLaren admitted their offseason development wasn’t perfect and Piastri retired in his first race. In the last nine races, the rookie has earned six top 10s.

8. Pierre Gasly ($6,000) — One of the remaining story lines in 2023 is the Alpine battle. That story may be over. Gasly showed better pace than Esteban Ocon ($4,800) in the COTA sprint race on Saturday and went on to finish sixth. His teammate did not finish.

9. Nico Hulkenberg ($3,600) — As pointed out in previous fantasy Formula 1 rankings articles, Team Haas is Team DFS F1. Hulkenberg was the optimal punt at COTA. A Haas driver has been an optimal DFS pick in four of the last five races and 11 times total in 2023.

10. George Russell ($8,600) — The season can still be salvaged. Russell has earned a top-5 Grand Prix finish in each of the last two rounds. If he can close out the American swing with two more top 5s, then 2023 won’t be a total loss.

