Fantasy Football Picks: Dolphins vs. Eagles DraftKings NFL DFS SNF Showdown Strategy

DraftKings Fantasy Football features an elite showdown in Week 7. The DFS main slate may be in the books, but there is plenty of DFS action available for Sunday Night Football. Check out the NFL Showdown Slate DFS picks for the Week 7 Sunday Night Football matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles.

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Pick

Tyreek Hill (CP $18,000)

Miami’s offense is not matchup proof. Hill has not been perfect. He has been close, and Miami’s offense is just about as good as it gets. Philadelphia has a strong defense. On a main slate, fading is considerable but not recommended. The Bills held Hill in check, but that’s only partially true. Hill suffered a knee injury in that game and the game got out of hand early. His stat line against the Patriots wasn’t great either, but it wasn’t terrible. One would expect division rivals, like the Patriots, to be formidable opponents. DFS players can over analyze individual games and labor over small sizes, or they can look at the sum total of his production. That can be his career numbers or this year’s numbers. This season, Hill leads the league in receiving yards and touchdowns. He ranks fifth in receptions.

FLEX Plays

D’Andre Swift ($8,000)

Even his bad weeks are good weeks. Swift rushed for 18 yards on 10 carries against the Jets. That’s miserable, but that wasn’t the game plan. The Eagles went pass-heavy in Week 6. It might not have worked out for the team, but Swift was just fine in fantasy. He caught eight passes for 40 yards and a receiving touchdown.

The Eagles weren’t wrong to choose a pass-heavy approach against New York. Jalen Hurts’ raw numbers were fine. The problem was his overall efficacy. He made some questionable decisions. It’s hard to beat any team in the NFL while throwing three interceptions. The loss was a matter of execution not planning. The Week 7 plan should be to run the ball on Sunday night. The Dolphins pass rush is strong. They are ranked seventh in QB Pressure Rate and third in sacks. The Dolphins are below-average in limiting passing yards, but they struggle just the same against the run. The Eagles’ bread-and-butter has been rushing behind a great offensive line. They have great weapons on the outside, but it would behoove them to slow the game down and keep the ball out of the hands of the explosive Miami offense.

Jalen Hurts ($11,400)

It’s his legs. There is the possibility of passing upside but his rushes are worth chasing. The touchdowns and yards are too much to pass up on. On a main slate he’s alluring. On a showdown slate, he’s daring DFS players to fade him. This game could shoot out, turn into a Philly romp at home, or the Eagles are forced to chase points playing from behind. In which scenario does Hurts not reach value? Even with three interceptions last week, he still got there.

Salvon Ahmed ($4,400)

The stars carry the loads for both teams. It can be hard to find value. It’s especially hard to find value through volume. As is usually the case, value on a showdown slate is a touchdown guessing game. Ahmed found the end zone last week. Can he do it two weeks in a row? RB Chris Brooks left that game with an injury. He will join RB De’Von Achane on the sideline. Mike McDaniel told reporters that Jeff Wilson ($200) will likely return from the IR for Sunday Night Football. His role is uncertain and could be worth a flier. However, Ahmed seems less risky given his solid performance against the Panthers. Aside from the touchdown, he put up a respectable stat line from the showdown punt perspective – six carries for 23 yards and 11 yards on three receptions. At the end of the day, someone is going to have to give the dynamic Raheem Mostert ($9,800) a break. The player that tags out Mostert will be cheap and has potential in this explosive offense.

Fades

DeVonta Smith ($7,400)

The Eagles need to regroup. They need to establish the run and stay with the run. “Fly Eagles Fly” is not a successful approach for a 17-game season. When the playoffs roll around, that’s the time to take flight. For now, they need to lean on their impressive offensive line and grind out wins. The first player to suffer will be DeVonta Smith. A.J. Brown’s ($10,000) role isn’t changing. Hurts’ eyes are locked on Brown every play. The deep routes are going to Brown. Dallas Goedert ($6,200) is warming up, and is logging nearly as many routes as Smith. Miami is a defense that can be exploited, but that can be said for any Eagles pick. Why would Smith specifically benefit?

THE OUTCOME

The public loves the Dolphins. They’re fun. The Eagles can be fun, too. They haven’t been and have looked ugly often this season, but they win games. They’ve nearly won all of their games playing less than their best. If they play close to their best at home on Sunday night, then they win and easily cover.

Final Score: Philadelphia Eagles 31, Miami Dolphins 28

