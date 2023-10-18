NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 at Homestead

The DFS NASCAR rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings Fantasy NASCAR salaries. The order is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the DFS value of each driver.

Set your DraftKings fantasy NASCAR lineups here: NAS $125K Engineer [$25K to 1st] (Cup)

1. Kyle Larson ($11,500) — His ticket to the Cup Series Championship has been punched. This race is just for fun, and Homestead is one of Larson’s favorite tracks. Get ready for a show.

2. Tyler Reddick ($10,700) — His two Xfinity Series Championship Race wins at Homestead were two of the greatest races in the last decade. Reddick clearly knows how to get around Miami — let it all hang out and hug the wall.

3. William Byron ($10,500) — Hendrick will be in the spotlight this weekend, but the spotlight will be firmly focused on Kyle Larson. Byron might enjoy flying under the radar and less pressure. He won this race in 2021.

4. Martin Truex Jr ($10,000) — He’s won a championship at Homestead (2017). He lost a championship at Homestead (2019) — that happens when the pit crew puts the tires on the wrong sides. He has the skill and car. He just needs the luck, or just not bad luck.

5. Denny Hamlin ($11,000) — In 2020, Hamlin won at Homestead, but there are a lot of asterisks. Kyle Larson was suspended and Tyler Reddick was in weak equipment. It was the middle of the COVID era and drivers weren’t afforded practice at the challenging high-groove track. Finally, the racing package was different.

6. Christopher Bell ($10,200) — Fool me once, shame on me. In Bell’s first Xfinity Series championship race, the dirt track racer struggled at Homestead. In the followup season, Bell warned fans that his background did not necessarily make him a natural fit for running the wall at Homestead.

7. Ross Chastain ($9,000) — Homestead requires risk taking and speed. Chastain took risks before he was eliminated from the playoffs. He’ll be on the short list of possible race winners. And the long list of possible DNFs.

8. Kevin Harvick ($8,100) — Forget about drivers suspiciously winning races where their car and the race share the same sponsor. The Homestead race is named in honor of Harvick. The No. 4 team will forever be remembered as a team unafraid of being caught cheating. This is a good week to get away with it.

9. Chris Buescher ($8,800) — RFK Racing’s championship hopes come down to Homestead. Buescher doesn’t stand a chance at Martinsville. He’s a long shot at Homestead, too. In seven races at Homestead, his average finish is 19.7.

10. Ryan Blaney ($9,400) — This is a must-win race. Blaney can’t afford to rely on past strong performances at Martinsville. Blaney will likely chase the win at Homestead, but will his Team Penske Ford have speed? He did win the Coca-Cola 600 in May.

11. Kyle Busch ($9,700) — He’s a two-time Cup Series Champion. In the modern era that infers two Homestead wins. Busch has the skill to win. His non-playoff driver status will allow for the aggressive driving required to win at Homestead.

12. Chase Elliott ($9,200) — It’s time to start asking questions. Was 2023 just a bad season or the beginning of the end? Should DFS NASCAR players comb through past wins and decide if Elliott is a top-tier driver?

13. Aric Almirola ($6,900) — In the last seven oval races, Almirola has earned a top-20 finish in each race. His average finish is 15th over that span.

14. Austin Dillon ($6,400) — The RCR grandson has been quiet this season. That can be said of his career, too. He is rarely ranked in DFS NASCAR. However, he could make some noise at Homestead. His average finish in the last nine Homestead races is 10.1.

15. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. ($6,700) — Drivers that wreck tend not to wreck at the dangerous tracks. They’re familiar with the edge. Stenhouse has a top-20 finish in six straight races at Homestead.

