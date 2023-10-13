H2D October 2023 – PACK BREAK SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES - TERMS & CONDITIONS

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. AT THE TIME OF ENTRY, YOU MUST (i) BE A LEGAL RESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES AND PHYSICALLY LOCATED WITHIN THE FIFTY (50) UNITED STATES OR WASHINGTON D.C., (ii) BE at least eighteen (18) years of age or have attained the age of majority in the state YOU are physically located in when entering THE SWEEPSTAKES in the event the age of majority in such state is greater than eighteen (18) years of age, AND (III) HAVE OR OPEN A DRAFTKINGS MARKETPLACE ACCOUNT.

Sweepstakes : H2D October 2023 Pack Break Sweepstakes (“ Sweepstakes ”).

: DK Crown Holdings Inc., 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 (“ ”). Acknowledgement : As a condition of participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these H2D October 2023 Pack Break Sweepstakes Official Rules (“ Official Rules ”), the DraftKings General Rules (“ General Rules ”), and the decisions of Sponsor, whose decisions shall be final and binding in all respects, and you agree to fully and unconditionally waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Sweepstakes, the Official Rules, or the General Rules. The General Rules are attached as Exhibit A to these Official Rules and are incorporated herein by reference.

: The Sweepstakes begins on October 13, 2023 and ends at October 20, 2023 (the “ ”). All references to time of day contained in these Official Rules refer to the prevailing Eastern Time Zone. Sponsor’s computer shall be the official clock for all purposes of the Sweepstakes. Eligibility : The Sweepstakes is open only to individual legal residents of the United States who, at the time of entry into the Sweepstakes: (i) are at least eighteen (18) years of age or have attained the age of majority in the state they are physically located in when opting into the Sweepstakes in the event the age of majority in such state is greater than eighteen (18) years of age; (ii) are physically located in the United States; and (iii) have or open a DraftKings Marketplace account. You may create a DraftKings Marketplace Account at https://marketplace.draftkings.com and clicking the “Sign Me Up” button. Creating an account is free. You can opt out of receiving marketing communications from DraftKings at any time through your Account under the Preferences tab and clicking “email preferences.” In the event you are creating an account via a mobile device and using your wireless carrier’s network, standard data charges from your wireless carrier may apply. Entrants must at all times during the Sweepstakes abide by and satisfy all requirements in these Official Rules and the General Rules. Employees, officers, and directors of Sponsor and each of Sponsor’s affiliates, agents, and advertising, public relations, and Sweepstakes agencies, and members of each of the preceding’s immediate families (i.e., spouses, parents, children and siblings, and their respective spouses) and those living in the same household are not eligible to enter the Sweepstakes. Any person who is listed on any U.S. state or DraftKings gaming self-exclusion list is not eligible to enter the Sweepstakes.

Limit: two (2) entries per person. Anyone found to be using multiple accounts to enter the Sweepstakes will be deemed ineligible for the Sweepstakes, and all of their entries may be deemed void. Automated and/or third-party entries are prohibited and will be disqualified. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address or DraftKings account. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain entries by using multiple and/or different identities, forms, registrations, addresses, or any other method will void all of such entrant’s entries, and such entrant may be disqualified at Sponsor’s discretion. Sponsor shall not be liable for any problems that occur during the entry process, including, without limitation, late, incomplete, illegible, delayed, undelivered, undeliverable, or misdirected entries, and Sponsor shall not have any obligation to advise an entrant of a late, incomplete, delayed, undelivered, misdirected, or invalid submission or entry. Proof of sending a postcard for the Sweepstakes will not be deemed to be proof of receipt by Sponsor. No illegible, incomplete, forged, or altered entries will be accepted. All entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the DraftKings account used to enter will be deemed to be the proper entrant. Potential winners may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder.

Prizes and Odds of Winning: Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Entry Period. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules and the General Rules, up to sixty (60) winners of the Sweepstakes will each receive fifteen (15) trading cards total (a “Card Prize”) (with an average approximate retail value (“ARV”) of seventy two dollars ($72), depending on the composition of cards each winner receives). For clarity, each Card Prize is a maximum of fifteen (15) cards.

Prize Restrictions: Each Sweepstakes entrant can only win at most one (1) Card Prize package of a maximum of fifteen (15) cards. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize with an equivalent prize of equal or greater value. Any and all applicable federal, state, and local taxes and all fees and expenses related to acceptance and use of a prize not specifically stated herein are the sole responsibility of the winners. Prizes cannot be substituted, assigned, transferred, or redeemed for cash by the winner; however, Sponsor reserves the right to make equivalent prize substitutions at its discretion. Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen prizes. Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event, by reason of a print or other error, more prizes are claimed than the number set forth in these Official Rules, prize winner(s) will be selected in accordance with the winner selection method described in these Official Rules from among all eligible claimants making purportedly valid claims in order to award the advertised number of prizes available. Sponsor is not responsible for any delay or cancellation of prize delivery due to unforeseen circumstances or circumstances outside of its control. Additional restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply.

Selection of Winner: On or around October 26, 2023, Sponsor will randomly select the potential winners of Card Prizes from among all eligible entries received during the Entry Period. Card Prizes will be mailed to the winner’s address associated with their DraftKings account and listed on the card submitted to Sponsor to enter the Sweepstakes.

Sponsor is not liable for or in respect of any loss or damage arising from shipping of the Card Prize, including, without limitation, any delay in shipping the Card Prize, failure of the shipping company to deliver the Card Prize, or delay in delivery of the Card Prize. The risk of loss and title for the Card Prize pass to you upon Sponsor’s delivery of the Card Prize to the shipping company, and therefore, Sponsor shall not be responsible or liable for any damage to, or total loss of, the Card Prize caused during shipping or delivery of the Card Prize.

Questions : In the event you have any questions regarding the Sweepstakes, send an email to support@draftkings.com with the subject line “H2D October 2023 Pack Break Sweepstakes”. No email answer pursuant to the foregoing may replace, amend, or otherwise change these Official Rules or the General Rules.

: In the event you have any questions regarding the Sweepstakes, send an email to support@draftkings.com with the subject line “H2D October 2023 Pack Break Sweepstakes”. No email answer pursuant to the foregoing may replace, amend, or otherwise change these Official Rules or the General Rules. Winner List: For any legally required winner list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (unless otherwise prohibited by local law) to DraftKings, 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Attn.: H2D October 2023 Pack Break Sweepstakes Winners List. All such requests must be received within three (3) months after the end of the Sweepstakes.

THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL ONLY BE USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES, THE DRAFTKINGS GENERAL RULES, AND SPONSOR’S PRIVACY NOTICE (AVAILABLE AT https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice).

EXHIBIT A

DRAFTKINGS GENERAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW.

Conflict Between Rules : These DraftKings General Rules apply to the Sweepstakes offered by Sponsor except to the extent modified or superseded by the Official Rules. In the event that any provision of the Official Rules conflicts with any provision of the General Rules, the terms of the Official Rules shall prevail with respect to such matter. Sponsor reserves the right to interpret the rules of the Sweepstakes in its sole discretion, and such interpretation shall be binding upon all participants.

: These DraftKings General Rules apply to the Sweepstakes offered by Sponsor except to the extent modified or superseded by the Official Rules. In the event that any provision of the Official Rules conflicts with any provision of the General Rules, the terms of the Official Rules shall prevail with respect to such matter. Sponsor reserves the right to interpret the rules of the Sweepstakes in its sole discretion, and such interpretation shall be binding upon all participants. Entry Restrictions : Any forms of entry other than those described in the Official Rules, including, without limitation, multiple submissions, submissions using a false identity, submissions made by/on behalf of another individual, or submissions made through the use of a device or artifice to generate multiple submissions are void. False or deceptive submissions or acts may render an entrant ineligible to participate in the Sweepstakes, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify from the Sweepstakes any entrant who attempts to undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes, acts in a disruptive manner, or violates these General Rules or the Official Rules. In the event of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, entry will be deemed submitted by the authorized account holder of the online DraftKings account associated with the entry. Sponsor reserves the right to require entrants to show proof of being the authorized account holder. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Entrant is responsible for all online charges incurred with any Internet service provider and/or wireless carrier.

: Any forms of entry other than those described in the Official Rules, including, without limitation, multiple submissions, submissions using a false identity, submissions made by/on behalf of another individual, or submissions made through the use of a device or artifice to generate multiple submissions are void. False or deceptive submissions or acts may render an entrant ineligible to participate in the Sweepstakes, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify from the Sweepstakes any entrant who attempts to undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes, acts in a disruptive manner, or violates these General Rules or the Official Rules. In the event of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, entry will be deemed submitted by the authorized account holder of the online DraftKings account associated with the entry. Sponsor reserves the right to require entrants to show proof of being the authorized account holder. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Entrant is responsible for all online charges incurred with any Internet service provider and/or wireless carrier. Selection of Winners : The potential winner(s) for the Sweepstakes will be determined from all eligible entries received during the Entry Period. The potential winner(s) of the Sweepstakes will be notified according to the Official Rules for the Sweepstakes.

: The potential winner(s) for the Sweepstakes will be determined from all eligible entries received during the Entry Period. The potential winner(s) of the Sweepstakes will be notified according to the Official Rules for the Sweepstakes. Winner Verification: Potential winner(s) are subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these General Rules and the applicable Official Rules. Except where prohibited by law, potential prize winner(s) may be required to complete and return an affidavit of eligibility and liability and publicity release (“Affidavit”) within the time period set forth in Sponsor’s notification. In the event a potential prize winner: (i) cannot be reached for whatever reason after a reasonable effort has been exerted or a winner notification or Affidavit is returned as undeliverable; (ii) declines or cannot accept, receive, or use a prize for any reason; (iii) does not respond within any specified or applicable time periods; (iv) is found to be ineligible to enter the Sweepstakes or receive a prize; (v) cannot or does not comply with these General Rules and/or the applicable Official Rules; or (vi) fails to fulfill the Affidavit-related obligations, such potential prize winner may be disqualified from the Sweepstakes, and an alternate potential prize winner may be selected, at Sponsor’s sole discretion, even in the event the disqualified potential prize winner’s name has been publicly announced. In the event Sponsor decides to select an alternate potential prize winner, the alternate will be determined from all eligible entries received during the Entry Period and notified according to the Official Rules for the Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to repeat this process until an alternate potential prize winner complies with all eligibility and verification requirements. Sponsor also reserves the right to modify the notification and Affidavit procedures in connection with the selection of an alternate prize winner, if any, in its sole discretion.

POTENTIAL PRIZE WINNER(S) ARE SUBJECT TO VERIFICATION BY SPONSOR. SPONSOR’S DECISIONS AS TO THE ADMINISTRATION AND OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, ANY CHANGES TO THESE GENERAL RULES OR THE OFFICIAL RULES, AND THE SELECTION AND VERIFICATION OF THE POTENTIAL PRIZE WINNER ARE FINAL AND BINDING ON EACH ENTRANT IN ALL MATTERS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES.

Prize Restrictions: Each prize will be awarded only in the event the potential prize winner fully complies with these General Rules and the applicable Official Rules. All prize details are at the sole discretion of Sponsor, and any depiction of the prizes, in Sweepstakes materials or otherwise, is for illustrative purposes only. No transfer, refund, cash redemption, substitution, replacement, or cash equivalent for a prize will be made. Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to substitute any prize for another prize of equal or greater value for any reason.

Sponsor shall have no responsibility or obligation to a potential prize winner who is unable or unavailable to, or who does not for any reason, accept or utilize their prize. In the event of non-compliance with these General Rules or the Official Rules, or in the event a prize is unclaimed or returned as undeliverable, the prize will be forfeited. A forfeited prize may be awarded to an alternate potential prize winner, at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Taxes and fees associated with a prize, if any, are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. Sponsor is responsible only for prize delivery and expressly disclaims responsibility for prize utility, quality, or otherwise.

ALL PRIZES ARE AWARDED AS IS AND WITHOUT WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY NOT ALLOW (OR MAY LIMIT) DISCLAIMERS OF CERTAIN WARRANTIES, IN WHICH CASE THE FOREGOING DISCLAIMERS WILL BE ENFORCED TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

Publicity Rights and Use of Personal Information: Except where prohibited by law, by participating in the Sweepstakes offered by Sponsor or accepting a prize, you grant Sponsor and/or Sponsor’s designees the right to use your name, photograph, likeness, statements, biographical information, voice, city and state address, and other identifying information for advertising and Sweepstakes purposes for the Sweepstakes in which you participated as well as any other advertising and Sweepstakes purposes, worldwide, and in perpetuity, in any and all forms of media, now known or hereafter devised without additional compensation, review or approval rights, notification, or permission. By participating in the Sweepstakes offered by Sponsor or accepting a prize, you acknowledge that you will be sharing your personal information with Sponsor, and you agree that Sponsor may use your personal information for marketing and other purposes. You may opt out of notices from Sponsor regarding future Sweepstakes or marketing offerings by following the opt-out procedure prescribed by Sponsor.

YOU FURTHER ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT YOUR PERSONAL IDENTIFYING INFORMATION MAY BE DISCLOSED TO THIRD PARTIES INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, PLACING YOUR NAME ON A WINNER’S LIST.

Choice of Law and Disputes : The Sweepstakes will be governed by the internal laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Any and all legal actions or claims arising in connection with the Sweepstakes must be brought in a court of competent jurisdiction within the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Except where prohibited by law, each entrant agrees that: (i) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes or any prize shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by state or federal courts situated in Boston, Massachusetts; (ii) any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event attorney’s fees; (iii) no punitive, incidental, special, consequential, or other damages, including without limitation, lost profits, may be awarded (collectively, “ Special Damages ”); and (iv) entrant hereby waives all rights to claim Special Damages and all rights to have such damages multiplied or increased.

: The Sweepstakes will be governed by the internal laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Any and all legal actions or claims arising in connection with the Sweepstakes must be brought in a court of competent jurisdiction within the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Except where prohibited by law, each entrant agrees that: (i) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes or any prize shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by state or federal courts situated in Boston, Massachusetts; (ii) any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event attorney’s fees; (iii) no punitive, incidental, special, consequential, or other damages, including without limitation, lost profits, may be awarded (collectively, “ ”); and (iv) entrant hereby waives all rights to claim Special Damages and all rights to have such damages multiplied or increased. Conditions of Participation and Limitations of Liability: By participating in the Sweepstakes offered by Sponsor, each entrant accepts the conditions stated in these General Rules and the applicable Official Rules, agrees to be bound by the decisions of Sponsor, and warrants that he or she is eligible to participate in the Sweepstakes.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, entrants hereby release, hold harmless, covenant not to sue, and forever discharge Sponsor, its respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, retailers, divisions, dealers, advertising and Sweepstakes agencies, and all others associated with the development and execution of the Sweepstakes, and the directors, employees, officers, and agents of each of the foregoing, from and against any and all claims, actions, damages, losses, liabilities, costs, expenses, injuries, or causes of action of any kind that in any way now or hereinafter may arise from or relate to the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, (i) the administration of the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, typographical, printing, seeding, human or other errors relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the selection of winners, or the announcement of the prize winner(s), inaccurate, fraudulent, incomplete, illegible, late, lost, stolen, misdirected, undelivered, incomplete, or damaged entries, any delays in delivery or lack of availability of the prize or prize materials and/or (ii) entrants’ participation in the Sweepstakes offered by Sponsor, their acceptance or use of a prize, or participation in any prize related activities, including, without limitation, any travel related thereto, and death and bodily injury (including emotional distress), due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, to participation in the Sweepstakes or any Sweepstakes-related activity and for any claims or causes of action based on publicity rights, defamation, or invasion of privacy, liability, loss or damages arising from or in connection with the awarding, receipt, and/or use or misuse of any prize, or participation in any prize-related activities.

Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who is found to be (i) acting in violation of these General Rules and/or the applicable Official Rules or (ii) acting in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, with the intent to disrupt or undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes, or with the intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other person.

Sponsor reserves the right to amend these General Rules or the Official Rules at any time, and it is your responsibility to review these General Rules and the Official Rules for any changes. By participating in the Sweepstakes or accepting a prize after we change these General Rules or the Official Rules, you accept all changes thereto.

Sponsor may reschedule, delay, postpone, alter, or modify the Sweepstakes, or cancel the Sweepstakes altogether, in the event Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion, that the Sweepstakes cannot continue as contemplated. Without limiting the foregoing, in the event of a Force Majeure Event (as defined below), Sponsor may reschedule, delay, postpone, alter, or modify the Sweepstakes, or may cancel the Sweepstakes altogether. As used herein, “Force Majeure Event” means the interruption of or material interference with Sponsor’s ability to hold, execute, or administer the Sweepstakes and/or to grant a prize by any cause or occurrence not within Sponsor’s reasonable control, including, without limitation, fire, flood, epidemic, pandemic, earthquake, explosion, hurricane, terrorist threat or activity, public health emergency (e.g., COVID-19), act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, war (declared or undeclared), or any federal, state or local government law, order, or regulation, or any court or executive order. In the event the Sweepstakes is terminated or cancelled for any reason whatsoever, the approximate retail value of the prize(s) will be awarded to the extent required by law.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE SPONSOR’S WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS. IN THE EVENT SUCH AN ATTEMPT IS MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.