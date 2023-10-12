Fantasy Football Picks: Giants vs. Bills DraftKings NFL DFS SNF Showdown Strategy

DraftKings Fantasy Football features a New York showdown in Week 6. The DFS main slate may be in the books, but there is plenty of DFS action available for Sunday Night Football. Check out the NFL Showdown Slate DFS picks for the Week 6 Sunday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills.

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Pick

Josh Allen (CP $19,200)

It’s too hard to fade Allen. He has too much upside. Even in blowouts, he works because Buffalo is a pass-first, pass-always offense. Allen can easily pass for three TDs and 300 yards. He’s averaging 281 passing yards and two TDs per game. That’s just the air stats. On the ground, he’s rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns in five games. The Giants have allowed the third-most passing yards per attempt. Their 39.5% blitz rate is the second-highest in the NFL, but their 17.2% QB pressure rate is tied for the fifth lowest. This is a great situation for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills looking to bounce back after a bummer in Britain.

FLEX Plays

Stefon Diggs ($12,200)

If it’s hard to fade Josh Allen, then it’s just as hard to fade Diggs. The optimal captain is up in the air, but it seems that Allen-Diggs stacks will be popular and rightfully so. It’s possible that a value pick slides into the captain spot to make the Allen-Diggs combo fit. Either way, Allen and Diggs are going into lineups and a lot of them. Diggs has 39 receptions on 50 targets. Both numbers are twice that of the Bills No. 2 wide receiver Gabe Davis ($7,800). In terms of TDs, Diggs and Davis are much closer. Only one TD separates the two, but before the Davis galaxy-brain play gains steam, Diggs has 520 receiving yards to Davis’ 320 yards. Last but not least, the Giants’ cornerbacks are not playing well this season. Tre Hawkins III has a 45.1 PFF grade and Deonte Banks is rated at 61.8. If Allen-Diggs-Davis is possible, then go for it.

Wan’Dale Robinson ($4,600)

Why did the Giants sign Parris Campbell ($2,400)? Robinson is healthy, and the slot receiver position is his again. The Giants’ ignominious offense bears many crosses. Saquon Barkley ($11,000) is the only bright spot in New York, and he can’t stay on the field. Robinson isn’t a bright spot, but the slot has produced fantasy points for the Giants over the last several seasons. The abject ineffectiveness of the coordinators, quarterbacks and offensive lineman has led to the development of a vanilla offensive scheme. Quick passes to the slot receiver are the bread and butter of the Giants. The bread is stale and the butter spoiled weeks ago. Still, the fantasy points count all the same. In fact, the stale bread with bad butter is almost a strange delicacy. The inability of the Giants offense has led to large point differentials (their current differential is the worst in the NFL and one of the largest in the last decade). This forces the Giants to pass more. Garbage time yards and touchdowns for the Giants’ slot receiver has become a thing.

Latavius Murray ($3,600)

James Cook ($9,200) has carried the ball 61 times, and he’s received 18 targets. Six of those carries were goal line carries. Murray also has six goal line carries. Although his 19 total carries are low, he does have eight targets. It’s hard to get excited about his numbers outside of the goal line, but that’s not the point. Murray is a cheap back that simply needs to fall into the endzone. He’s done it twice this season. Both games were blowouts. This game smells like a blowout.

Fades

Daniel Jones/Tyrod Taylor ($9,600)

Don’t play a Giants quarterback. They’re cheap for a reason. You get what you pay for, and you pay for what you get. The price you will pay is losing. Your lineups will be dead before half. If you want to get to bed early on Sunday, then play a Giants QB. Who will be out earlier: You or the Giants QB? Daniel Jones has been sacked 28 times. Play the Bills DST ($). Don’t play Jones or Taylor.

THE OUTCOME

The Bills by a billion. It’s hard to imagine a larger disparity in talent. Coach Brian Daboll may want to beat his old team, but the Bills would love to beat Brian Daboll. Any team can win on any given Sunday in the NFL, but this has the feel of a warm-up game for an SEC powerhouse.

Final Score: Bufallo Bills 31, New York Giants 10

