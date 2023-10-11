Fantasy Golf Picks Today: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Plays for the Shriners Children’s Open

During the week, DraftKings Network analysts give their favorite fantasy golf picks for the upcoming DraftKings DFS slate. Below is a collection of top DraftKings fantasy golf plays for the Shriners Children’s Open.

Landon Silinsky:

Ludvig Aberg ($11,000)

Tom Hoge ($8,700)

Matthew NeSmith ($7,100)

Read Landon’s full analysis here: DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: Shriners Children’s Open Predictions, Preview

Geoff Ulrich:

Cameron Davis ($10,300)

Sleeper Pick: David Lipsky ($7,000)

Read Geoff’s full analysis here: DraftKings DFS Fantasy Golf Cheat Sheet: 2023 PGA TOUR Shriners Children’s Open

Alex Hunter: Top Value Plays

Sam Ryder ($7,400)

Matthew NeSmith ($7,100)

Martin Laird ($7,100)

Chad Ramey ($7,000)

Read Alex’s full analysis here: Fantasy Golf Value Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Bargain Plays for The Shriners Children’s Open

Pat Mayo:

Adam Schenk ($9,200)

Read Pat’s full analysis here: Fantasy Golf Picks — 2023 Shriners Children’s Open Picks, DraftKings Picks, Preview

