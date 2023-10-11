NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas

The DFS NASCAR rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings Fantasy NASCAR salaries. The order is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the DFS value of each driver.

1. Kyle Larson ($)11,000 — The common intermediate track story line this season is that Larson won the race or should have won. Either way, he scores a lot of fantasy points. The Round of 8 tracks are comparable to the Round of 16. Larson scored the most fantasy points twice in that round.

2. William Byron ($10,600) — Can Byron sweep the Las Vegas races? Why not? He won the most recent intermediate-track race three week ago at Texas, and he scored 69 DKFP at Darlington to open the playoffs.

3. Denny Hamlin ($10,800) — Building on the Larson point. The last three races have been Texas, Talladega and The Roval. Only Texas is a relevant data point. In the opening round of the playoffs, Hamlin scored 59, 84 and 115 DKFP.

4. Martin Truex Jr ($10,000) — Will the return of intermediate tracks in the Round of 8 bring back the bad luck that nearly derailed Truex’s season? Or will the intermediate tracks bring back the regular season form of the regular season champ?

5. Christopher Bell ($9,800) — After Talladega and The Roval, it may have slipped the minds of DFS NASCAR players that Bell has been a beast in qualifying. Top-tier drivers need to lead laps in Fantasy NASCAR. Pole position and the No. 1 pit stall is a huge edge.

6. Chris Buescher ($9,000) — The dream is still alive, and it’s not a fantasy. The RFK Ford driver could win the Cup Series Championship. At Texas, Buescher turned the fourth-most laps inside the top 5.

7. Ryan Blaney ($9.600) — His place in the playoffs is questionable. Blaney won at Talladega. Although he hasn’t been great, he hasn’t been bad either. In the last three intermediate-track races, Blaney was inside the top 10 for 66% of the laps (sixth-best).

8. Tyler Reddick ($10,300) — This Toyota only spent 15% of its laps inside the top 5 at Texas. Despite that, Reddick still ranks third in top-5 lap percentage in the last three intermediate-track races (59%).

9. Ross Chastain ($8,300) — His playoff run came to an end one race too soon. Last season, Chastain finished second and third at Las Vegas.

10. Kevin Harvick ($8,000) — The first two intermediate-track races of the playoffs were strong for Harvick. At Darlington, 80% of his laps were inside the top 10. He followed by running 65% of the laps inside the top 10 at Kansas.

11. Brad Keselowski ($8,500) — He can’t win a championship as a driver, but he can as an owner. That does not mean RFK will abandon Keselowski’s Ford. It’s been a top-10 to top-5 car in the last three intermediate-track races. It’s been a long time since Keselowski’s won. He wants to win.

12. Chase Elliott ($9,200) — There have been plenty of “This is the Week” weeks for Elliott. It’s never been the week. This does not feel like the week, so it’s likely the week.

13. Kyle Busch ($9,400) — A third championship wasn’t meant to be. Face it — RCR isn’t a championship team. The fact that Busch won a race at all this season is impressive. That being said, Las Vegas is Busch’s home track.

14. Alex Bowman ($7,700) — Hello, stranger. Bowman has been an infrequent member of the 2023 Fantasy NASCAR Rankings. For Las Vegas, he deserves a mention. He finished third in the spring race, and he snuck a top-5 car into Victory Lane in the spring 2022 Las Vegas race.

15. Corey LaJoie ($5,800) — He has a top-20 finish in two of the last three Las Vegas races. His average finish over the last 10 races this season is 19th.

