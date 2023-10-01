Fantasy Baseball Picks Today: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for October 1

The MLB regular season comes to a close on Sunday afternoon with all 30 teams in action at the same time. The 15 games all get underway just after 3:00 p.m. ET. While the teams that are in the playoffs are already decided, there is still seeding to be determined AL West and the Wild Card races. All 15 games are on the final main slate of the regular season on DraftKings, providing 30 teams of players to choose from in this super-sized Sunday slate.

You’ll want to make sure to keep a very close eye on lineups for Sunday since they may look a little different than usual, whether teams are getting ready for the postseason or the offseason. Make sure to keep up with the latest news from multiple sports in the DK Live app and follow DraftKings Network on X (@DKNetwork) for all the latest updates. I’m also on X (@ZT_Sports), where you can keep up with all my picks throughout what should be an outstanding postseason.

PITCHER

Stud

Bobby Miller, Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants ($8,900) – The Dodgers’ rookie has put together an impressive 11-4 campaign and will look to get in one more tuneup start before taking the ball in the postseason. In his 21 starts, he went 11-4 with a 3.89 ERA, 3.75 FIP and 8.6 K/9. He has been finishing the season trending in the right direction and has been raising his ceiling with more strikeouts over his four most recent outings. In those four starts, Miller has totaled 31 strikeouts in 25 2⁄ 3 innings for a 10.87 K/9 with a 3.18 FIP that indicates his inflated 4.21 ERA may be a little unlucky.

Miller will be looking to show growth against the Giants after they knocked him around earlier this season in one of his roughest outings. Miller has been eating innings and stacking up strikeouts in his recent outings, which is why he has over 19 DKFP in four of his five outings this month with an average of 22.3 DKFP per outing. He may not go especially deep in this one, since the Dodgers don’t have much to play for, but neither do the Giants, who have stumbled to the finish line offensively with just 40 runs in their past 14 games (2.85 runs per game) and a team batting average well under .200 over that stretch.

Other Options – Justin Steele ($9,900), Eduardo Rodriguez ($9,400)

Value

Michael King, New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals ($8,000) – King has had an impressive second half for the Yankees, who missed the playoffs this year for the first time since 2016. King’s successful transition from the bullpen to the rotation was one of the few bright spots, and he has been especially impressive coming down the stretch. King has allowed one earned run or fewer in each of his seven starts since moving to the rotation to stay in mid-August. In those seven outings, he has an exceptional 1.05 ERA, 1.30 FIP and 12.32 K/9. He has stretched out to around 100 pitches and was able to pitch seven and six innings in his last two starts, respectively.

King had a dominant 13-strikeout outing two starts ago against the Blue Jays, earning an impressive 36.8 DKFP. Even though he only managed five strikeouts in the rematch in Toronto on Tuesday, he still had a solid 19.9 DKFP and has reached that level in four straight outings. The only real hesitation could be that King has thrown a career-high 100 2/3 innings this year, and since his previous career high was only 63 1⁄ 3 innings in a season, the Yankees may be cautious about over-extending him. That said, King’s upside is enormous and his ceiling stands out on this slate in a favorable matchup against the Royals. While I do like Miller as well, King is actually my top SP to build around on Sunday.

Other Options – Reid Detmers ($7,300), Jose Butto ($6,900)

INFIELD

Stud

Spencer Torkelson, Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians ($4,900) – In his second season in the MLB, Torkelson has posted vastly improved numbers from last year. His .232 batting average is still low but is worlds ahead of his .203 mark from last season. He also has made steps since the All-Star break, with a .242 batting average and 19 of his 31 homers coming after the break when he has a .352 wOBA. Torkelson has shown solid power potential all season and had six homers over his past 21 games to take his total to 31 on the season. He’ll get a good shot to add to that total, as he and the Tigers take on Lucas Giolito ($8,300). In his 32 starts this season, Giolito has surrendered 40 homers on his way to a 4.77 ERA and 5.23 FIP. While the day will be about celebrating the final game of Miguel Cabrera ($3,000), don’t be surprised if Torkelson is the one who provides the fireworks.

Stud

Francisco Lindor, New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies, ($4,900) – Even though the Mets have been one of the biggest disappointments of the season, Lindor’s season numbers aren’t awful. His batting average dropped, but he increased his home runs and stolen bases while landing his wOBA in just about the same area. He has 30 homers and 31 stolen bases on the season and has averaged 9.2 DKFP per contest. He has been finishing the year strong and hit safely in 12 of his past 13 contests. In those 13 games, Lindor went 15-for-46 (.326) with five homers and five stolen bases and averaged 12.5 DKFP per game over that stretch.

Other Options – Manny Machado ($5,200), Ke’Bryan Hayes ($4,800), Zack Gelof ($4,600)

Value

Jared Triolo, Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins ($3,600) – Triolo has moved all over the infield during his time with Pittsburgh, but he’s eligible at 1B and 2B on this slate and brings very nice value. He has a .301 batting average in his 52 games in the majors, and the rookie has been on a great finishing kick to the season. He has multiple hits in eight of his last 11 games with multiple at-bats. In those 11 games, he went 20-for-42 (.476) with seven doubles, two homers and two stolen bases while averaging 13.5 DKFP per game. The 25-year-old has definitely shown he can contribute over the past two weeks and could end up in a regular role with the Buccos next season. He has bounced around in the lineup but for the most part, has hit leadoff, third and fifth, all good run-production spots.

Value

Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays ($2,900) – Since the Blue Jays wrapped up a playoff spot on Saturday, they won’t have to pitch Kevin Gausman ($11,500) on Sunday, which will lead to a much more favorable matchup for Caminero and the Rays, whoever starts in Gausman’s place. Caminero has had a solid start to his MLB career, even though he just turned 20 this past summer. He has typically been hitting second in the lineup and went 6-for-28 (.214) with five RBI, a double and an average of 6.3 DKFP per contest. The top prospect can fill in at under $3K at 3B or SS and brings a high ceiling. He caught fire in Double-A before being called up, posting a .342 batting average, nine home runs and a .482 wOBA in his final 20 games with the Montgomery Biscuits. He may or may not be on the postseason roster for the Rays, but he makes sense on fantasy rosters for Sunday at this price.

Other Options – Ronny Mauricio ($3,900), Noelvi Marte ($3,700), Elehuris Montero ($3,400)

OUTFIELD

Stud

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals ($6,400) – Judge has been limited to 106 games this season by injury but still has 37 homers. His batting average and wOBA have both taken a step back overall, but he is finishing the year strong and gets a good matchup Sunday against Zack Greinke ($5,600) and the Royals. Judge went 17-for-50 (.340) over his 15 most recent games with six home runs and 17 RBI for an average of 12.7 DKFP per game. He has homered off Greinke in the past, and Greinke has posted a record of just 1-15 this season with a 5.18 ERA and 4.78 FIP.

Stud

Juan Soto, San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox ($5,500) – Soto continued his sizzling September with a double and a stolen base on Saturday and finished with 18 DKFP. Over his past 17 games, Soto went 27-for-65 (.415) with seven home runs and an average of 15.9 DKFP per contest over that run. Soto has had much better numbers on the road all season, including a .307 road batting average and .425 road wOBA. He will hope to help the Padres turn things around next year, but his recent run of production has led to pretty solid season-long numbers for the 24-year-old lefty.

Other Options – Ronald Acuña Jr. ($6,800), J.D. Martinez ($5,200), Kerry Carpenter ($4,600)

Value

Parker Meadows, Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians ($3,800) – Meadows has had a nice 36 games with the Tigers since being called up and has recently been getting work in the leadoff spot in the lineup. Meadows went 14-for-39 (.359) in his 10 most recent games with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, three stolen bases and an average of 11.2 DKFP per contest. With a tasty matchup against Giolito, the 23-year-old lefty is a great option under $4K.

Value

Johan Rojas, Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets ($3,000) – Rojas has laid his claim to the starting CF job in Philly over the last couple of weeks, and the 23-year-old speedster is wrapping up his rookie year with a nice flourish at the finish. He went 16-for-45 (.356) over his past 14 games with five multi-hit games, five stolen bases and an average of 8.3 DKFP per contest. His speed potential gives him a good ceiling as the Phillies finish their regular season and get ready for the Wild Card series later this week.

Other Options – Jordan Walker ($3,700), Oswaldo Cabrera ($2,500), Oscar Gonzalez ($2,400)

