Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon returns to practice ahead of Super Bowl 58 vs. 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, February 11. Kansas City’s offense wasn’t as prolific this season as years passed, but they also dealt with more injuries. While not a focal point of the offense, backup running back Jerick “Jet” McKinnon suffered a groin injury in Week 15 and was sidelined for the remainder of the season.

McKinnon played in 12 games during the regular season. He had 60 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, but those numbers aren’t too surprising playing behind Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. McKinnon has upside as a pass catcher and had an additional 192 yards and four scores on 25 receptions. If he is able to return for the Super Bowl, he would give the Chiefs yet another offensive weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

NFL Playoffs 2024: 49ers vs. Chiefs

Jerick McKinnon injury updates

Thursday update: McKinnon was limited again on Thursday. He will have one more day of practice to try and prove he is healthy. McKinnon’s deadline to be activated is Saturday afternoon.

Wednesday update: McKinnon began the week with limited practice participation. He is still on injured reserve but had his practice window opened in case he is healthy enough to play in the Super Bowl.

