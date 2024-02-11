How has Patrick Mahomes fared as an underdog?

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 and the defending champions will enter the big game as a 2-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. This is actually the third straight game where the Chiefs will be the underdog and that’s a bit jarring to see considering the presence of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes has thrived in the rare instances where he’s been an underdog throughout his career, posting a 10-1-1 record against the spread and a 9-3 record outright. According to ESPN’s Kevin Pulsifer, 11 of those games came on the road and his outright winning percentage is the best amongst quarterbacks during the Super Bowl era. The two-time MVP played his first two career road playoff games during this postseason, knocking off both the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens as a road dog.

Coinciding with this is the stat that head coach Andy Reid is 31-7 for his career when he has two weeks to prepare his team for a game. So bet against the Chiefs at your own risk, because history is not on the side of the 49ers.

