What channel is the Puppy Bowl on, what time does it start this year?

The 2024 Puppy Bowl will be held on Sunday, February 11. The event starts at 2 p.m. ET and will air on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS and TruTV. The Puppy Bowl will also be available via live stream on Max.

This is the 20th edition of the Puppy Bowl, which began back in 2005. There will be a total of 131 puppies up for adoption, representing 73 shelters and rescues from 36 states and territories. The 2024 Puppy Bowl will have the smallest pa(w)rticipant ever at 1.7 lbs., but also the largest with Levi the Great Dane, who is already a whopping 70 lbs. Every puppy featured in the Puppy Bowl since 2005 has been adopted.

Team Ruff will take on Team Fluff for the 10th time with the coveted Lombarky Trophy up for grabs. Since moving to the team vs. team format, Team Fluff is 5-4 against Team Ruff. Team Fluff has won back-to-back Puppy Bowls, including the 87-83 overtime win last year. There is a Most Valuable Puppy Award also given out and the reigning winner is Pickle, a Pomeranian/Papillon mix.

