How to watch Super Bowl 58 TV, radio broadcast in Spanish

Super Bowl 58 kicks off from Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The primary broadcast will air on CBS, with streaming available on Paramount+.

How to find Spanish broadcast & radio for Super Bowl

Univision will host the Super Bowl’s Spanish-language broadcast. Entravision will offer the Spanish radio broadcast for Super Bowl 58, as will a 30-minute pregame show.

This year’s Super Bowl features a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Niners enter as 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The two teams faced off in Super Bowl 54 back in 2020, and the Chiefs emerged victorious with a 31-20 win.

This game marks the Chiefs’ fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years. They have a chance to win back-to-back Super Bowls for the first time since the Patriots pulled off the feat in 2004 and 2005.

