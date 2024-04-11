Carl Douglas joins The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz to discuss the death of O.J. Simpson

One of the most famous — and ultimately controversial — athletes of the 21st century, O.J. Simpson passed away on Thursday at the age of 76.

Breaking News: O.J. Simpson has died at 76. The NFL star’s trial and acquittal on murder charges captured the nation’s attention in the 1990s. The cause of his death was cancer, his family announced. https://t.co/RAUQVcGbin pic.twitter.com/Nqf3Chmlnx — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 11, 2024

Simpson, of course, first made his name as a running back at USC before playing for the Bills and 49ers in the NFL and then transitioned into a pitchman and Hollywood actor. Ultimately, he is perhaps most well-known by many for being charged, and ultimately acquitted, of double murder in 1995 in what became known as the “Trial of the Century.” Simpson’s story was told in depth in the five-part ESPN 30 for 30 docuseries “OJ: Made In America” back in 2016.

Simpson’s former defense attorney Carl Douglas joined The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on Thursday to give his unique perspective.

Douglas says that any analysis of Simpson is complicated and in his 44 years as a lawyer, Simpson was one of the most famous clients he’s ever represented. As the rest of the country compartmentalizes everything that was Simpson, Douglas says he offers his thoughts to Simpson’s four children who are dealing with his loss.

Dan admits that he’s not sure that in such a polarizing case he’s able to meet the moment of Simpson’s death with anything other than a “truelogy.” Douglas says his job as a lawyer is to represent his clients to the fullest and thus he’s proud of the work he and his team did to that end for Simpson in 1995 no matter how the results have been seen by the public at large since.

"I understand that probably for the rest of my life, my name will be linked with him. But I'm proud as an American lawyer of the job that me and my team performed on his behalf and I will live with the consequences proudly of that verdict no matter how controversial it may be for… pic.twitter.com/9xDib9AqBC — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) April 11, 2024

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Is Stugotz Leaving the Show?

Today’s cast: Dan, Stugotz, Roy, Jeremy, Jessica, JuJu, and Lucy. So... Stugotz almost left for WFAN. No, seriously. Stugotz explains how the contract negotiations went with WFAN for his dream job as Program Director of the station and why he ultimately decided to stay here with the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and Meadowlark Media. Dan explains the impact Stugotz has made on sports media and the way he built radio here in South Florida. That said, Stu immediately leaves during the break to go do an interview with WFAN, so we potentially break the law in order to eavesdrop on his conversation. Also, the origins of “a hole in the head,” and JuJu debuts a new social media segment!

Big Suey: Get A Divorce!

We continue the conversation with Stugotz about leaving the show and spend some time being introspective before giving Billy credit for predicting “baseball” would happen last night. Then, other members of the Shipping Container pop in to say hello! The crew discusses eating at the movie theater, old people trying to see menus, and Billy has a recommendation for the couples in the audience who might be heading downhill. Plus, Luka Doncic is a trick shot artist, Mike starts and leaves group chats, and we tease a potential show-wide 3-on-3 tournament.

Hour 1: Dan is Older Than Hip-Hop

Did you know Dan is older than hip-hop? Do the young people in our office know who Cheech is? What impact did Caitlin Clark make on Iowa’s economy? Then, speaking of Caitlin Clark, Jeremy has a new song to intro us into Lucy’s video from the NCAA’s Women’s National Championship weekend. Plus, JuJu delivers Thursday Thunder. Also, we get news in the middle of our segment that O.J. Simpson has passed away at the age of 76.

Hour 2: The O.J. Reaction Pod

We react in real time to the death of O.J. Simpson with both his attorney, Carl Douglas, and, for some reason, Stan Van Gundy. They help us dissect the complicated analysis of O.J., the person vs. the case, his family left behind, and the racial dynamics at hand. Then, Stugotz delivers another Top 5 of Names That Connote Prayer, we deliver our boring Jokic Stat of the Day, and Stan Van Gundy makes a bold claim about Luka Doncic. Plus, it’s time to pat ourselves on the back for a job well done, and JuJu creates a new show on our YouTube channel.

Postgame Show: March Sadness Winner

We announce the winner of our March Sadness tournament!

VIDEO:

