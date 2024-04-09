There’s no chance we get the old Tiger rather than the OLD Tiger, right?

Hello friends, Masters week is finally here!

To prepare for the major event at August National, ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt joined The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on Tuesday.

As Stugotz says Tiger looks good standing in front a tee trying to talk himself into believing that we’re going to get old Tiger and not OLD Tiger, Dan wants to confirm the answer is no, right? For the record, Tiger is popular amongst the public on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tiger Woods is the most-bet golfer by bets AND handle to make the cut at The Masters pic.twitter.com/vl1eNGD0uA — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) April 9, 2024

Scott says it’s so hard to confirm that it’s no because you always counted out Tiger at your own peril, but right now it seems like Tiger can’t finish rounds. Scott says we haven’t seen him complete rounds because his body has betrayed him. So the idea of him finishing four rounds and being lower than everyone else on the scoreboard feels like a bridge too far. Scott says he doesn’t know how Tiger could put together a throwback performance at Augusta.

Dan notes that he’s always been told the greatest roadblock for Tiger catching Jack Nicklaus is the fact the body is not meant to do what Tiger has done as often and for as long as he has done it. Scott does note that Tiger has actually WON a Masters AFTER having his back fused together, as unlikely as that sounds. But the combination of that back fusion and the horrific car accident that could have actually KILLED him, not to mention all his other surgeries, makes it hard for him to just walk the hills at Augusta, nevermind play the course. Scott says you come to Augusta and try to start to talk yourself into a vintage Tiger performance at the first signs of life, but it is a lot to ask of the legend at this point in his career. Even if, as Stugotz points out, he’s not having sex.

Meanwhile, later in the segment, Scott explains why he had a surprising post-it note from his time at The Golf Network.

“I’ll never work at ESPN.” - Scott Van Pelt



- @notthefakeSVP shares the story of how an unsuccessful vow inspired him to never doubt himself or his abilities again.



https://t.co/fst9EPAw3P

https://t.co/ekFKlK34fD

https://t.co/fWGMukpBDn pic.twitter.com/PYtuhciVTB — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) April 9, 2024

Check out the full discussion above and make sure to tune into The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz Monday-Friday at 11 a.m. ET on DraftKings Network!

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Okay, Junior

Today’s cast: Dan, Stugotz, Greg, Billy, Chris, Jessica, Jeremy, and Mike. Will this crew be able to properly celebrate one of the greatest Men’s College Basketball teams of all-time? Tune in to find out! Then, the show turns into PTI, Chris and Stu reveal a surprise-that-will-never-be for Greg, and Pitbull does Jimmy Buffett. Plus, we listen to the best sound from yesterday’s celebration of the eclipse, and Greg has an innate belief in retail.

Big Suey: Ron Magill’s Carbon Footprint

Dan, Mike, and Jeremy get into an argument over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat and whether this is an era coming to an end or if the Heat still have a chance to make a run in the Eastern Conference. Then, Ron Magill is here to discuss his trip to Good Morning America, a python swallowing an Alligator, and mascots. Plus, Greg can tell when someone’s faking, Madonna sells out 4 straight shows in Miami, and we love watching people fall.

Hour 1: One of Those Sessions Where We Sit and Talk

Hour 2: I Agree

Greg Cote agrees with Mike Ryan despite not listening to his take as we discuss the new Nike marketing campaign for Victor Wembanyama. Then, it’s time to update March Sadness before Stugotz tries to take down anyone who criticizes Caitlin Clark for...not giving him the solo lane to do so. Plus, is GOAT talk equality? And why does Jess keep agreeing with Greg?

Postgame Show: Hey, Drifter

There was a Greg Cote and the Hee Haw Three shirt spotted in the wild. Greg has thoughts on the shirt, the Le Batard Merch Store, and whether or not he’s allowed to pejoratively insult Chris.

VIDEO:

Check out the Le Batard and Friends YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on X at @LeBatardShow.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!