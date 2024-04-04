Is The Kid Mero concerned about the Knicks? And is Jalen Brunson being mistreated by the refs?

The Knicks have lost their last three games, including an OT loss to the Spurs last Friday. And now, they received the news on Thursday that Julius Randle will undergo season-ending surgery. Stephen A. Smith was all of Knicks fandom on Thursday.

An emotional Stephen A. Smith responds to the news that Knicks forward Julius Randle is out for the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/Qzm7FaxdWi — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 4, 2024

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz welcomed noted New York fan The Kid Mero to discuss the state of the Knicks on Thursday’s show.

Dan was surprised with the energy Mero brought right from the jump, given the fact that the Knicks just lost to the Heat and are generally struggling at the moment. Mero says it doesn’t matter, he’s still turn up!

Mero says the loss to the Heat, the way Jalen Brunson looked inefficient and the way it looked like the Heat’s size was a problem for the Knicks was not indicative of anything. After all, you can’t go 82-0. Moreover, Mero says the Knicks have taken the Yankees’ approach — it’s not about the regular season. Nobody cares about seeding and the Knicks are ready for anybody, Mero says. So this NYK loss to the Heat didn’t mean anything!

Stugotz backs up Mero, saying he actually thinks it was a GOOD loss, as the Knicks were still in the game late on the road and without several key players. Mero says there is no such thing as moral victories ... but this was a moral victory for the Knicks. Meanwhile, Dan and the Shipping Container didn’t love the love fest between Mero and Stu, but as Mero points out, you can’t spell astute without STU. Mero declares that Stu knows ball and Dan has been check-mated.

Dan moves on to Tom Thibodeau dipping his toe into a bit of controversy by saying Jalen Brunson is not being treated fairly by the refs ... in a ... unique ... way.

Tom Thibodeau on Jalen Brunson tonight vs. the Heat:



"It says 10 free throws, but he's getting fouled. I hate to say it, it's that simple. He's getting fouled. He's getting fouled. He's getting fouled. He's getting fouled. He's getting fouled. He's getting fouled." pic.twitter.com/qMKkVnylr3 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 3, 2024

Mero says Thibs is not lying, and points out that he is a very “keep your head down” and not complain about the calls type of guy. But Mero says he’s right in this case. And he takes it a step further to note that his podcast co-host Carmelo Anthony also never got those superstar whistles. And now Brunson is continuing that trend — Mero says they’re beating Brunson down! To Mero, it’s like the punitive strike zone faced by Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. (Nevermind the fact that, as Jeremy points out, Brunson is fourth among PGs in free throws attempted. Should be first, according to Stugotz!)

The Kid Mero may have been experiencing a bromance with Stugotz, but one person who isn’t his best bro is longtime Heat exec and former Knicks coach Pat Riley, aka Pat the Rat.

"He's a RAT. Pat the rat. He's a RAT." – @THEKIDMERO unleashes on Pat Riley while also admitting that he once loved Pat Riley, as he continues his quest to be our Knicks correspondent.



https://t.co/HgXdhLSAPl pic.twitter.com/z43GNC8cBb — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) April 4, 2024

And later in his appearance, Mero took part in a new edition of Refran Del Dia with Tony.

It's time for a brand new edition of Refran Del Dia with @10DayTony and @THEKIDMERO aka el único aka el rey...



https://t.co/HgXdhLSAPl pic.twitter.com/7zg3jHipYj — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) April 4, 2024

Check out the full discussion above and make sure to tune into The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz Monday-Friday at 11 a.m. ET on DraftKings Network!

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: The Fifth Zagacki

Today’s Cast: Dan, Stugotz, Amin, Chris, Jessica, Jeremy, and Tony. DAN IS BACK! Because our sports host is officially back, it’s time to discuss knowing which gas station will have the winning Powerball ticket, the other Gronk, why infographics are destroying America, and to hear from our third, fourth, and fifth Zagackis. Plus, Dan is upset Billy isn’t here because he could enjoy Billy’s Marlins suffering, Basketball Illuminati used to exist, and are we experiencing the resurgence of LaVar Ball?

Big Suey: The Thank You Tour

It’s time to relive some of the great LaVar Ball sound while reminding ourselves WHY we haven’t hear from him in the last couple of years. Then, The Kid Mero is here as our Knicks correspondent. He and Stugotz have a Thank You-Off, The Butcher can’t stop talking about fouls, everyone better win before Wemby does, and Tony delivers his Refran Del Dia with celebration.

Hour 1: Mina Channels Stugotz

It becomes clearer and clearer that we have no idea how to properly cover Women’s College Basketball, and could you imagine if Luka Doncic or Nikola Jokic were white Americans? Then, Mina Kimes is here and spends the majority of her segment trying to guess who Stugotz will have on his Top 5 QBs with Pressure on Them in April.

Hour 2: Tony Tonight!

Dan and Jessica lead a conversation about the double-edged sword of national coverage of women’s sports from a mostly male dominated space. Then, m-m-m-myyyyyy Kapono, Godfrey, Amin gets early release, and Stugotz delivers his Weekend Observations! Plus, it’s time for Tony Tonight.

Postgame Show: How’s Your Strarm?

It’s been a long day/week/month/year/life.

VIDEO:

Check out the Le Batard and Friends YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on X at @LeBatardShow.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!