Are you ready for the biggest women’s hoops game of all-time?

Yes, the marquee matchup we’ve all been waiting for since the women’s NCAA Tournament brackets came out goes down tonight, and The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz had some thoughts.

"This is the biggest women's basketball game of all time…they are going to own this night…" - @MichaelRyanRuiz

We brace ourselves for LSU vs Iowa.



We brace ourselves for LSU vs Iowa.





Of course, amid the excitement of the matchup tonight, there is still lingering controversy surrounding a pair of newspaper articles around this LSU team from this past weekend. The Washington Post finally dropped its much-anticipated profile of Mulkey, which the gang describes as a nothing burger. On the other hand, the L.A. Times’ Ben Bolch wrote a column that had Mulkey — and many, many others — up in arms. Mike notes that Mulkey took the opportunity to weaponize this column at a point where she could use it to distract from the Post piece. It was a bit of manna from heaven and, as Mike points out, a case of the meme of “Worst person you know making a great point” come to life.

Even as Mulkey attempts to wear the white hat, which Israel Gutierrez says is ill-fitting for her, he’s left with the following question: How good a basketball coach does Mulkey have to be for all these young women to say they want to be around that for four years? He says there are so many other good coaches across the country who can do all the things necessary to win without the nonsense! Why go there, what’s the appeal?

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: The Matchup of the Century

Today’s Cast: Izzy Gutierrez, Mike, Chris, Jeremy, Roy, and Tony. Tonight is the biggest college basketball matchup of the year and one of, if not THE biggest Women’s College Basketball game of all-time as Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes take on Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers. Izzy Gutierrez is here and he and Mike Ryan lead our group’s conversation on the game, the narratives surrounding it, and the rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Plus, DJ Burns Jr. and NC State’s run to the Final Four, Zach Edey is very tall, there’s ANOTHER game in Women’s College Basketball tonight that could be equally electric.

Big Suey: What We Hit In the Shadows

The crew continues their discussion on Zach Edey vs. DJ Burns Jr. and analyzes Edey’s pro prosects. Then, Jazz Chisholm Jr. says the shadows might be to blame for some Marlins offensive struggles, and Mike’s targeted IG ads are getting out of control. Plus, Donovan Clingan, UConn’s 7-footer, joins the show to discuss the program’s dominance over the last couple of years, style, Connecticut restaurants, and the advantages and disadvantages of being incredibly tall.

Hour 1: The Joel Embiid Debate

We update our March Sadness tournament with the next round of matchups in the Song Region. Then, Joel Embiid is set to return soon, so we take a look at the Eastern Conference and discuss whether or not Embiid should be returning to try and make a run considering his health history and the 76ers future. Plus, Our Friendly Neighborhood Race Lady Jemele Hill is here to discuss the racial elements of tonight’s game between LSU and Iowa, male rivalries vs. female rivalries, and more before she poses a specific question: do black people need to start over if LSU loses tonight?

Hour 2: The Scott Hatteberg of F******

After watching Late Night With The Devil, Mike was sent to find movies from the past that scared audiences in both Britain and United States for how real they felt on broadcast TV. Then, we update our March Sadness tournament with the Region of Death (Costumes) and discuss our workout regimens. Plus, cramping while orgasming. Yeah. You read that right. The dirty deets are shared.

Postgame Show: Who Are You Rooting For?

We go around the room to find out who everyone is rooting for in tonight’s big time matchup between Iowa and LSU.

