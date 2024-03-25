Has this year’s NCAA Tournament been a case of March Midness?

The first weekend of March Madness is in the books and some on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz are feeling ... underwhelmed.

In fact, Dan points out that Mike Ryan has referred to this year’s tournament as March Midness. Although, Dan does note that the tournament has never been about “good” basketball — it’s always been a play for close basketball. Dan does highlight that, for whatever the official numbers released are worth, it appears that more people watched the average first-round game than ever before.

CBS Sports and TNT Sports Deliver Best Start to NCAA Men's Tournament in 10 Years pic.twitter.com/mrdW2ZkRlU — March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) March 22, 2024

Meanwhile, Mike expands upon his “March Midness” quip, saying it’s a good year to have the take that March Madness isn’t exactly what people hype it up to be. He says March is about moments, and there really haven’t been moments thus far in this tournament. We had some good games at the beginning, a good one at the end, and a whole lot of bad basketball in between. He highlights that for just the fifth time in history all No. 1 and 2 seeds have advanced to the Sweet 16. The darling Cinderellas, he says, are pretty much gone at this point. (Chris later on notes that Mike’s enthusiasm for the tourney might be different had his beloved Hurricanes gone dancing this year).

Greg, on the other hand, chalks it up as a return to the norm, as last year saw three outliers make the Final Four. He says you can’t count on that happening every year and for him the NCAA tournament is something he doesn’t pay attention to until the Sweet 16. He talks about what he calls the “Cinderella Fallacy” — he says people claim to love Cinderellas and that’s why we all love the tourney so much. He says we’re overjoyed when Oakland pulls off the upset in the first round ... knowing that they’re likely to get eliminated shortly thereafter by the bigger boys.

But hey, at least we’ll always have Dan’s favorite new Turbo Tax commercial featuring Oakland’s Jack Gohlke ...

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: The Turkish Bathhouse

Today’s Cast: Dan, Greg, Billy, Chris, Mike, and Roy. Jack Gohlke stole the show with his performance in March Madness for Oakland, and he has already cashed in. Is March Madness more like March Midness this year? Would Dan love Zach Edey if he were more of a Zach Eaty? Then, Jim Nantz is looking over Ian Eagle’s shoulder in a way that feels similar to Mike Ryan and Chris Cote, so we discuss which CBS broadcasters look like members of a Turkish Bathhouse. Plus, Kim Mulkey goes after “the click machine” and it ain’t gonna work, buddy. Also, the UNC Tar Heels vs. the OKC Thunder, Greg and Mike go after Heat Culture, and Ernie Hudson looks AMAZING.

Big Suey: Women Can Think AND Read

Greg Cote has a strong take: the Steelers are going to be very good. The crew chats about the Russell Wilson and Justin Fields led Steelers QB room. Then, a congratulations to a friend for deleting Twitter, Greg Cote commits journalistic crimes, and Billy is furious about toy commercials being marketed toward children. The conversation continues as Dan, Greg and the Shipping Container try to determine the best of the children’s toys. Plus, Connor McGregor’s press tour for Road House leaves an...interesting...impression.

Hour 1: The Duck Joke

We get back to the conversation around Kim Mulkey as the Washington Post is set to release an article about her. Dan is frustrated by Mulkey’s strategy of discrediting the media while knowing the level of vetting that goes into these types of stories to make them unassailable. Then, Dan apologizes to the audience for the way we and the rest of the national media flocked to cover Deion Sanders last year, so to make it up to the listeners, we spend the majority of the next two segments discussing Deion Sanders, his recruiting approach, the transfer portal, and the power of Travis Hunter and Deion’s son Shedeur. Plus, the Marlins are set to offer an “all-you-can-eat” option at their upcoming games.

Hour 2: In My Humble Opinion, To My Credit

Lucy got the wrong Clark in the video of her trip to Iowa, but she does have an update from the Women’s March Madness Tournament. Then, concert tickets are more expensive than ever, Curb Your Enthusiasm nails the feeling of being on a text chain, Chris Cote and Billy Gil might call a Marlins regular season game, and Sam Reinhart officially has one of the best seasons in Florida Panthers history. Plus, the Miami Serpentarium, Chris Wittyngham is good at broadcasting, and Mike and Greg discuss the future of Gregg Berhalter.

Postgame Show: Vindictive Charity

Elon Musk calls her a reason Western Civilization has died. We call her extremely charitable. Dan Le Batard is the only one brave enough to ask the tough question: is there such a thing as vindictive charity? Plus, Dusty May and Juwan Howard, the Food Network Tournament of Champions, and Mike Ryan’s most athletic moment.

