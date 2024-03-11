Can Russell Wilson repair his legacy with the Steelers?

Russell Wilson will be saying “Let’s ride” — or maybe “Let’s Steel” — to the fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers next season!

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz had some thoughts on Monday morning.

Dan notes that Wilson is on a one-year prove-it deal and the starting job may yet revert back to Kenny Pickett in a year if Wilson either does or doesn’t prove it. Dan says picking up Wilson on the cheap is smart for all parties involved, it’s a no-lose proposition because being better — and somehow cheaper — than Mason Rudolph is a low bar to clear.

Stugotz says there’s plenty to lose as well as plenty to gain for Wilson. He says this is big moment and a big season for the former Seahawks superstar. Stu says Wilson was in the Hall of Fame, played himself out of the Hall of Fame with his disastrous tenure in Denver and now has an opportunity to play himself back into the Hall of Fame with Mike Tomlin and the Steelers. Or he could put the nail in his Canton coffin if the is under center for Tomlin’s first losing season in Pittsburgh.

Resident Steelers fan Jessica notes that if she knows the Steelers, they will want to have a QB competition between Wilson and Pickett. This lines up with what Steelers star Cam Heyward told Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. on GoJo and Golic last week.

Jessica says Wilson may have an edge due to age and experience, and lack thereof on the other side for Pickett, but the Steelers will claim there is a competition. Even if that is a matter of semantics more than practicality.

David Samson, in town following Sunday’s Oscars livestream, says he doesn’t think Wilson would sign if he hadn’t been assured he would be QB1. David says he sees Pickett playing this season because he doesn’t see Wilson taking the field for 17 games. But at the end of the day, Dan thinks the consensus looking at this deal will be that it’s good for everybody involved. People will think it’s a positive thing that can work out for everybody and make everyone a little bit better, even if it is just a function of how unimpressive Pickett was as a starter for the Steelers.

Meanwhile, in women’s college hoops, Sunday saw a HUGE brawl between LSU and South Carolina. What did Dan and the crew make of all the bad blood?

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: The Line Between Loathsome and Hateful

Today’s Cast: Dan, Stugotz, David Samson, Billy, Jessica, and Jeremy. How many pushups did John Cena do before his naked appearance at the Oscars? Dan is very obviously crushed over the state of boxing as a lover of the sweet science. We guide him delicately through his emotions as we discuss Jake Paul and Mike Tyson and UFC 299. Then, Women’s College Basketball was at its best over the weekend including buzzer beaters and a fight worthy of breaking out the hierarchy of escalating tensions. Jessica leads us through the weekend that was. Plus, Adnan Virk stops by as he and David recap their Oscars Watch Party and break down the biggest moments of the night. Also, everyone feels old, all 8 month olds are idiots, and LeBron James wishes us a Happy International Women’s Day.

Big Suey: Verbal Sports Crimes

We listen to a montage of people being loud wrong about Mac Jones montage after he was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars over the weekend. Then, Russell Wilson is a Steeler #LetsSteel, and Rudy Gobert gets a HUGE fine for insinuating money influenced the refs. Then, is everyone in sports media replaceable? And is Dan’s popcorn overrated? Plus, David and Stugotz share some fears of flying with modern airlines, take write-offs for cars, and Utah State’s coach has an incredible postgame press conference.

Hour 1: The Holy Trinity

Are we still making movie stars? Whether we do or not, Dan has questions about plastic surgery in Hollywood. Then, Stugotz delivers his Weekend Observations! Plus, Lance Stephenson sees some of himself in Anthony Edwards, and Kim Mulkey continues to embrace being the villain.

Postgame Show: Trophies

Do you remember your first trophy? What’s the best award to get? And as Jeremy leaves for vacation tomorrow, the crew asks for his plans.

