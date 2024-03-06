Are the Celtics too mentally weak to be trusted?

Tuesday was 305 day, and let’s just say it was a good day for the crew of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.

Heat Win. Panthers Win. Marlins Win.

Celtics lose in epic fashion. Happy #305Day pic.twitter.com/aMD6YOXkcC — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) March 6, 2024

Yes, that’s right the first-place Celtics blew a 22-point lead in the fourth quarter to the Cavaliers and were outscored by Dean Wade all by himself!

DEAN WADE UNREAL 4Q PERFORMANCE



Dean Wade 4Q: 20 PTS



Celtics 4Q: 17 PTS pic.twitter.com/xX4SRy8vsL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 6, 2024

For some, it was just further evidence as to why they don’t believe in the Celtics. JuJu says this mentality of crumbling in the big moments is why people don’t believe in this Celtics team and why Jimmy Butler sees this team and doesn’t care what seed they are.

Dan points out that the Heat don’t have a lineup that has played 80 minutes together yet this season, but despite the Celtics dominating all season and all month — winning frequently by double digits — people will point at a performance like Tuesday and say that’s what’s going to end the Celtics, you can’t trust them to be tough. No matter how the Celtics play, they think Jimmy Butler is simply tougher. They had a tough guy in Marcus Smart could go tough-on-tough with Butler, but he and his hair are not in Green anymore and there could be depth and toughness issues for the East’s No. 1 seed come playoff time.

Stugotz does wonder if we’re overreacting to a single loss. It’s a bad loss, but as Stugotz points out the Celtics have a showdown with the Nuggets coming up next and perhaps this was a lookahead spot on the road. But, JuJu says this is why you don’t trade Marcus Smart or at least keep someone like Grant Williams. Stugotz still thinks this is one game out of 82 and the Celtics have won most of their games!

Dan points out that if you had a preconceived notion about the Celtics not being tough going into last night’s game all it did was confirm that bias. Give us all the perspective you want, but this criticism persists, especially in Miami, that the Celtics are weak and that Tatum can’t be the best player in the league.

On Tatum, JuJu was frustrated by the fadeaway on top of fadeaways — take advantage of your size and take the ball to the rim, he says! To that end, Tom Haberstroh pointed out Tatum’s ice cold numbers on 3-pointers in clutch situations.

Tatum is shooting 19 percent on 3s in the last three seasons in clutch situations. And that's just the beginning. https://t.co/FdiLjtsNMH — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) March 6, 2024

At the end of the day, with Tony jabbing Boston about not having a killer instinct, JuJu says the Celtics need an image makeover and an enforcer. We’ll see if they can get that makeover before their championship window closes.

Meanwhile, the show discussed the Dartmouth men’s basketball team’s historic decision to unionize and whether the NCAA model even works anymore ...

"I'm not even convinced that there is a model that works anymore... No one had the foresight to think 'Hm, this is not going to work at some point' and that point has come." @jessica_smetana and @DavidPSamson discuss the merit of college athletes forming unions.



Watch:… pic.twitter.com/9u9RO2f3lQ — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) March 6, 2024

