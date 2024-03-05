Is the Russell Wilson deal the biggest mistake in NFL history?

After just two years, the Russell Wilson is already over in Denver.

Sources: The #Broncos are moving on from QB Russell Wilson, closing a tough chapter for the team and allowing coach Sean Payton and Wilson to start fresh.



Wilson is available for a team needing a starter. Denver avoids an extra $37M fully guaranteed now. pic.twitter.com/6rBis2Cw1w — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2024

Denver is moving on, but the consequences of the Wilson trade will continue to haunt the Broncos. Thus, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz asks: Is the Wilson trade the biggest mistake in NFL history?

Dan points out that Wilson will account for $85 million in dead money on the Broncos salary cap, which is more than two of the biggest previous dead cap numbers combined. So, Dan says, this qualifies as one of the greatest mistakes we’ve seen in professional football. Afterall, as Dan points out, two teams are paying him $111 million to NOT play. That’s going to cause some problems in a salary cap sport, a MONSTER mistake.

Russell Wilson trade went down two years ago. May go down as worst trade in NFL history. #Broncos gave up:



* Two 1st-round picks

* Two 2nd-round picks

* Drew Lock, Noah Fant

* $165M in guarantees to Russ

* Will eat $85M in dead money if/when they cut him post-June 1 — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) February 27, 2024

Greg Cote points out that the deal looks terrible in retrospect, although at the time it was made he didn’t think it was that terrible. After all, Wilson had been very good for a very long time in Seattle and was only 33 at the time of the deal. Meanwhile, no matter how the deal looks in hindsight, Stugotz says it will be interesting to see what teams will want Wilson as he can go anywhere he wants on a short-money deal.

The Steelers are currently the favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook to add Wilson, and Dan says that would be an upgrade for them and him. Chris Cote is already spitballing new catchphrases. However, I don’t know if, “Steel Country, let’s ride,” is going to catch on. There’s still time though, Chris! Don’t give up!

Meanwhile, Stugotz shares his top five list of NBA duos with the most pressure on them ...

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: The Warrior Judge

After we discuss Nikola Jokic breaking the NBA, Stugotz delivers his Top 5 NBA Duos Facing with Most Pressure in the Playoffs. Then, Dan apologizes for discussing microfiche, Mike pays tribute to Chris Mortensen, and Greg Cote tells us about Warrior Judge Ed Newman. Plus, was Greg actually right about the way he described Newman’s job? And Mike and Jeremy respond to Bill Simmons’ accusation that the Heat are somehow a “lucky” franchise.

Big Suey: Let’s Steel

Today’s Cast: Dan, Stugotz, Greg, Billy, Chris, Jeremy, and Mike. Is Jason Kelce the most famous Offensive Lineman of all-time? Is he the most beloved athlete ever in the city of Philadelphia? We take some time to dissect where he stands, but not before Stugotz and Greg dismiss him for his long retirement speech. Then, Russell Wilson and the Broncos part ways, Greg Cote goes to a Bob Dylan concert, and Stugotz’s book may be his biggest scam yet. Plus, how much would we have to pay you to ride a bull? Also, Pablo Torre is here to discuss Russell Wilson’s eccentricities, the coolest athletes in sports, and his latest Pablo Torre Finds Out episode on Rick Pitino.

Hour 1: Operation Broken Arrow

The Florida Panthers are now the betting favorite to win the Stanley Cup: Are they the best team in South Florida since the Heat’s Big 3? The crew obsesses over Aleksander Barkov’s goal from last night and the success of the team. Then, Arch Manning is leaving a wide open lane for Billy Gil to become the next Jon Dowd. Plus, Operation Broken Arrow has revealed Greg Cote as the man who has been leaving the toilet seat up and he has ZERO shame about it.

Hour 2: I’m Lookin’ For a Neba

Is there any bread better than the Hawaiian Roll? Then, the Top 10 broadcasters better than Bob Costas, a game of Met or Jet, Adam Sandler movies, and Prince as a jockey. Plus, Stugotz wonders if the Dolphins should move on from Tua for Russell Wilson and wrestling is NEVER cool.

Postgame Show: The Hanger

Mina Kimes joins the show to talk Russell Wilson, NFL Draft Wide Receivers, Tua, and Justin Fields after being horrified by both Greg and Stugotz.

VIDEO:

