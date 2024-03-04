Is Caleb Williams really “afraid to compete” or did he simply have nothing to gain at the Combine?

The NFL Combine went down this weekend in Indianapolis, and Caleb Williams didn’t participate other than meeting with the media. And that left one journalist with the following question: Are you afraid to compete?

And The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz had some thoughts on that Monday.

Before we get to that, Dan notes that everyone came away impressed that Williams was very nice to everybody, stayed longer than everybody, said hellos and goodbyes. And that’s largely in line with what ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller shared on GoJo and Golic on Monday morning.

“There has been so much almost sabotage of his character and I wouldn’t even say it’s in the media, it’s just on social media.” @nfldraftscout on being happy Caleb Williams finally got a chance to tell his story and used his own voice at the #NFL Combine. pic.twitter.com/kbxFze9AJM — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) March 4, 2024

Sounds good, right? People should take that into account when dealing with Williams, right? Well it appeared that one media member missed that memo and went right at Williams from the moment he cleared his throat behind the podium.

“ARE YOU AFRAID TO COMPETE?”



The media’s initial interaction with Caleb Williams at the #NFLCombine was…AGGRESSIVE



(Via @LeBatardShow) pic.twitter.com/O9dIS3ErUV — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) March 4, 2024

An aggressive start indeed, and as Chris Cote points out, the juxtaposition of Caleb asking the media members how they were doing and the aggressive tone of the first question was WILD. And we’re with Jessica — if we were behind that podium, we’d turn our heads sideways and lean in to figure out if we heard what we thought we just heard as well.

Now, Chris might be right that it may have been a case of a journalist just wanting to make sure that they were able to get their question in, but it was definitely a funny way to start a press conference.

Dan points out that it is brutal when a guy is trying to be nice and gets hit with a question like that right out of the gate. But Dan does wonder if either of the following two items matter:

That he declined to do any of the activities at the Combine and; Or that he stuck around til the end to thank everyone for volunteering to put together the Combine.

Stugotz says not competing matters to him more as you’re not drafting based on politeness. However, Chris points out that if you’re the presumptive No. 1 overall pick why would you participate? You can only go down!

Tony points out that this is why colleges have Pro Days — these prospects will throw on their time, not yours if they have the leverage. The average person interviewing for a job has less options than Williams has, Dan points out. Even as Jessica agrees that Williams has nothing to gain by participating, especially with all his tape out there and readily available, Stugotz makes the argument that it looks like you have something to hide, perhaps. If you’re that great, he says, show everyone how talented you are!

VIDEO:

