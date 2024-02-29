How incredible is LeBron James after his epic fourth-quarter performance vs. Clippers?

LeBron James turned back the clock on Wednesday night against the Clippers, reminding anyone who dared doubt that he is still the King.

LEBRON JAMES IS ON FIRE!



He's got 19 PTS and 5 3PM in the 4Q



LAL-LAC on ESPN pic.twitter.com/PXsU5Y1ZaD — NBA (@NBA) February 29, 2024

Yes, LeBron outscored the Clippers by himself, 19-16, in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 116-112 victory which saw the Lakers rally from 21 points down.

Former Heat coach Stan Van Gundy joined The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz to talk about James’ unbelievable performance. Van Gundy said what LeBron is doing is incredible, especially on the offensive end where he’s still averaging over 25 points per game in his 21st season.

“What he’s doing is incredible…the only huge drop off with Lebron has been at the defensive end of the floor...if you’re on the other team, you target him now…”



- @realStanVG on Lebron James



https://t.co/nr4jf056Ij

️ https://t.co/tQUN90zvWY pic.twitter.com/0cmF6v8ISm — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 29, 2024

Even if LeBron isn’t the defensive force he once was, that’s largely due to the ravages of Father Time, with Dan noting that age saps things that are key to defense like lateral quickness. Van Gundy also notes that LeBron has to find spots in which to rest, and often that is on the defensive end. But that being said, Van Gundy notes that LeBron is smart and keeps himself out of bad situations and the Lakers have been able to find matchups where it’s tough for people to target him. But SVG admits that’s largely nitpicking, especially when you’re talking about a guy in his 21st season in the league at LeBron’s age.

Make no mistake about it, even this many years into his career, LeBron James is still finding ways to amaze us. Let’s just appreciate his greatness while we still can.

Check out the full discussion above and make sure to tune into The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz Monday-Friday at 11 a.m. ET on DraftKings Network!

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Clunt Without The L

Today’s Cast: Dan, Chris, Jeremy, Mike, Roy, and Tony. Dan feels like a part of him has been awoken as he sees the sunshine of Spring Training shining through the TV. Then, the NFL team report cards came out and it leads us to a conversation on the Chiefs struggles and Dolphins success despite Dan’s insistence that Stephen Ross has struggled as an owner. Plus, nicknames for Dan’s wrestling costume, a potential Meadowlark Media survey, and the ChiefsAholic’s is a bank robber?

Big Suey: R.I.P. Richard Lewis

We dish out the official Meadowlark Media Report Card as Uncle Tony gives advice to the youth on how to avoid family punishment from bad progress reports and Dan shares the story of the time he ran away from home because of his grades. Then, we pay tribute to Richard Lewis, one of the greatest guests in the history of the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.

Hour 1: The Somber Ayo

We listen to a clip from the latest episode of All the Smoke where they interview Pat McAfee, and McAfee has some thoughts on Dan and “new media.” Dan stakes his claim as Pro-McAfee. Then, Stan Van Gundy is here to alternate between answering our political questions and basketball questions as we range from Mitch McConnell to a debate between the greatness of Tyrese Haliburton vs. Carmelo Anthony as scorers.

VIDEO:

Check out the Le Batard and Friends YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on X at @LeBatardShow.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!