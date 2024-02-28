Did Max Strus author the best five minutes to close out a game ever?

Max Strus had a final five minutes for the ages on Tuesday night vs. the Mavericks.

Max Strus had one of the most absurd heat checks we will ever see pic.twitter.com/lvjmLAATDG — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) February 28, 2024

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz discussed just how impressive it was on Wednesday’s show.

First of all, before you ask, yes Dan is in costume ... again. He was channeling his inner Nacho Libre.

Name this wrestler. pic.twitter.com/qFSb8R8bKR — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 28, 2024

Back to Strus. Five minutes. Five threes. The second-longest game-winning heave of all time. Pretty impressive, especially considering as Jeremy points out that he did most of that damage in the first 45 seconds of that with the Cavs still down big. As Dan notes, scoring in the NBA has gone insane.

Meanwhile, life came at P.J. Washington fast, as he flexed his way up the court after a made basket only to then put his left hand behind his head as the Cavs celebrated their improbable comeback.

Look at how quickly PJ Washington’s demeanor changes https://t.co/2dlhiH5SZf pic.twitter.com/qaG3XRpq6G — Big Len Dawg (@_LeonardSmithJr) February 28, 2024

Chris suggests that maybe P.J. and the Mavs should have played a little bit of defense on the game-winner. Nevermind that Luka Doncic did get a hand up to contest. Dan WILL NOT allow his crew to second guess the defense on a 59-FOOT GAME-WINNING SHOT! He will not allow it! They will not sully this great sports moment!

However, as always, it all comes back to the Heat. Chris asks: How should Heat fans feel about their former player doing this for another team? Billy says Strus made the right choice and is with a (statistically) better team, while Dan says it’s great fun and he got his money.

This all led to a discussion about who has a shot at a deeper postseason run — the Cavs or the Knicks?

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Nacho Le Batard

Today’s cast: Dan, Stugotz, Billy, Chris, Jeremy, Jessica, and Tony. Dan is enjoying another day in costume as we kick things off talking about Max Strus’s magical fourth quarter, one of the best buzzer beaters we’ve ever seen, and P.J. Washington’s hilarious response. Then, Damian Lillard is bored in Milwaukee, Billy and Jeremy argue who’s better between the Cavaliers and Heat, and Jessica is sick of Stugotz’s Wisconsin slander. Plus, David Samson is here to discuss his Cease and Desist with the Hee Haw Three, Paul McCartney caping up for Foreigner, and Wendy’s upcoming surge pricing.

Big Suey: I Might Say *****

David is still here for us to celebrate 1000 episodes of Nothing Personal and continue our surge pricing conversation, discuss the Carolina Panthers tickets, and Rob Manfred hating the show. Then, a viral Price is Right clip, Chris Wittygham gets roasted by a WGN host, and Dan was fooled by the internet again. Plus, we discuss the pressure LeBron James has put on his son through a series of tweets.

Hour 1: I’M A DOG, DAN!

Tony said if he had Bronny’s trainers he would be Gary Harris, and he and Billy nearly get into a fist fight over something that happened in Vegas. Then, will Nicky Saban and Silly Billy Belichick be good at broadcasting? Plus, Tony defends himself again and Jemele Hill joins us to discuss the Clippers as a name, Mary J. Blige on her podcast, and the allegations against Diddy.

Hour 2: That’s It, That’s the Take

Jemele Hill sticks around to talk Cam Newton and the hubris of men [cough, Tony, cough] who think they can do special things in athletics. Then, it’s time for AGAINST! THE! SPREAD! and to watch a very sad video from The Daily Show. Plus, Todd Gurley, Sean McDermott, and we close out the loop on Tony’s MLB hypothetical. Also, Chris has something for wine enthusiasts.

Postgame Show: Heat Wentz

Jimmy Butler is the star of the latest Fall Out Boy music video.

VIDEO:

