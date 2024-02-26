Is there anything that can be done to make court storming less dangerous?

Wake Forest beat in-state rival Duke over the weekend, leading to the latest instance of a player being put into danger because of a court storming.

ESPN's Seth Greenberg on court storming after the Kyle Filipowski injury: "Wake Forest dropped the ball. ...You have to have a plan in place to make sure these players get off the court safely. ...Shame on you." pic.twitter.com/h6WjkxOt7w — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 24, 2024

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz discussed the situation on Monday’s show.

Dan says he is not sure that Kyle Filipowski is blameless, but he also thinks it has to be scary having that many people running at you in a hostile environment. Stugotz says he was concerned for Filipowski and he’s concerned for players when other teams’ fans storm the court. He says it seems like a dangerous situation, especially when it seems players have a hard time just getting off the court and into the locker room.

Tony notes that he’s 7 feet tall, but Stugotz reminds Tony of the sheer number of people running at him and Jessica points out that he twisted his ankle as a result. But, did he flop? Tony thinks so!

More seriously, Jessica feels like the issue with court storming is that none of the ways they have tried to limit or prevent it actually matter to students. As Jessica correctly points out, if you’re a student in that scenario you’re not likely to care that your university is about to get fined $100K. And, she says, if you ban her from a game she’s still likely to try and find a way to get in. Not to mention that there’s likely not another home game this season that will matter this much. So, she says, there’s really not a great way to make students care about the situation and its consequences, which stinks because court/field storming is one of the things that is fun about being a student at one of these schools and you’re not likely to be able to convince students not to storm the court or field if they are presented with the opportunity. She really doesn’t know how to fix the issue.

Billy has a solution, however: Win the game you’re supposed to, then you don’t have to worry about the court being stormed on you! They only storm the court because you lost the game. He’s never seen anyone storm the court after a loss.

Jessica reminds everyone that Caitlin Clark got run into earlier this year in a court storming against Ohio State. It’s so dangerous and she says there has to be a way to make sure the opposing team can get off the court before the storming. But trying to say we’re not going to let it happen isn’t going to work because students are just going to do it anyways. And it doesn’t matter how bad the injury actually is because of how bad it potentially could have been, Jessica says.

