Are MLS, U.S. Soccer in danger of BLOWING their big opportunity because of greed?

Inter Miami kicked off its season on Wednesday night with a home victory over Real Salt Lake.

Our first 3️⃣ points of the year #MIAvRSL pic.twitter.com/uIrOeZO6jc — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 22, 2024

But all was not joyous on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, as Inter Miami has used the addition of Lionel Messi to JACK UP the ticket prices to an extraordinary level.

Mike, who had been an Inter Miami season ticker holder, gave up his seats due to the price gouging. Instead, he witnessed his beloved University of Miami take it on the chin in two different sports, including a beatdown at the hands of Duke. However, Mike points out that Inter Miami season tickets now can boast the most expensive price in GLOBAL soccer, and he says MLS is NOT that product.

And boy, does Mike think they got those prices wrong. He says there is no way people are going to pay the prices Inter Miami is asking for, which Dan points out are 137% more than the defending champions in a market that has supported some soccer but not that far from Miami.

Mike thinks MLS has a lot of issues, not the least of which was the use of scab officials, although one of them was named Jonathan Weiner (!!!), so soccer fans if you see a ref smoking heaters out there say hi to our boy Stu! Getting back to it, Mike thinks MLS is at an inflection point as they have brought in all these big names and Inter Miami is now a jewel of a franchise heading into the World Cup coming to Miami in 2026. Meanwhile, MLS is choosing not to participate in the country’s most prestigious Cup competition, the U.S. Open Cup, and is instead focusing on the Leagues Cup, a far more recent made-for-TV completion. All of this leads Mike to ask of MLS: Who do you think you are?

Mike says the beauty and prestige of these Cup competitions is you can have these giant-killing moments and that turns new markets into more passionate soccer fans. And you know what, it all comes down to GREED! This is not a time to be greedy, Mike says. If everyone handles the next two years right and doesn’t try to gouge its customers and takes their time to invest in this product in this country, Mike says you have something in the 2026 World Cup that can set up generational wealth for players down the road. You just can’t screw it up before you get there. And Mike feels like U.S. Soccer is really blowing this opportunity before we even get there.

Check out the full discussion above and make sure to tune into The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz Monday-Friday at 11 a.m. ET on DraftKings Network!

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: THIS SHOW HAS BITS?

TODAY’S CAST: Dan, Amin, Chris, Jessica, Lucy, Tony, and Roy. We kick things off with a new Andrew Streeter song highlighting Stugotz’s latest grift. Dan details Stu’s attempt to get Michael Wilbon to write the foreword (forward?) of his “book.” Then, Roy leads (ledes?) us through a conversation on the Florida Panthers, Incarnate Word (ward?) and Texas A&M Commerce (community college?) get into a fight, and JJ Redick and Austin Rivers get into it over Doc Rivers’ accountability. Plus, David Samson is here to discuss Scott Boras clients failing to sign this offseason, Rob Manfred’s legacy, and, somehow, Latrell Sprewell.

The Big Suey: Amin’s Shirt

We have an important conversation to clarify: is cocaine a Performance Enhancing Drug? Then, Lucy watched too much Love is Blind last night, and the crew has some STRONG opinions on this season. Plus, when Amin returns to the show, he explains his views on JJ Redick’s criticism of basketball fans who don’t want to learn about the mechanics of the game while wearing a very wrinkled shirt.

Hour 1: The Truth

Hour 1 starts with a bang as the entire show popcorns topics between scams, divorce, Love is blind, and *another* scam wedding. Then, Paul Pierce joins the crew to discuss his new show with DraftKings and All the Smoke Productions, “The Truth Lounge.” Paul touches on retirement, the lack of effort in the All-Star game, UD’s hate for him, Kevin Garnett’s trash talk, and some new stories about his relationship with Ray Allen all before Amin makes the entire interview about him with American Ninja Warrior talk.

Hour 2: Uncomfortable Truths

Mike Ryan boycotted the Paul Pierce interview, but he has come back with some sharp criticisms of his coworkers after getting all chummy with “The Truth.” We also rewatch a clip of Old Money Charlie going down on American Ninja Warrior. Then, College Football NIL has changed once again with a new plan from EA Sports, and Nick Saban is about to be everywhere. Plus, Thursday Thunder, Blue Chips, and tony’s Top 5 Rising Stars in NFL Content Creation.

Postgame Show: Is Love Blind?

SPOILER ALERT: If you have not caught up on all of Love is Blind, don’t listen to this Postgame Show.

VIDEO:

Check out the Le Batard and Friends YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on X at @LeBatardShow.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!