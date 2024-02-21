Is JJ Redick wrong for his criticism of Doc Rivers?

JJ Redick went viral on Tuesday after he went IN on former coach Doc Rivers on ESPN’s First Take.

JJ Redick calls out his former head coach Doc Rivers, who he will be replacing on ESPN/ABC's NBA Finals coverage.



"I've seen the trend for years. The trend is always making excuses. Doc, we get it. Taking over a team in the middle of a season is hard... it's always an excuse.… pic.twitter.com/NeTGnP1Suw — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 20, 2024

Fellow ESPN analyst Austin Rivers, aka Doc’s son, then entered the fray to defend his father.

"Your best years were under him. It's just ironic and weird that you have this energy towards him." - Austin Rivers, Doc's Son, to JJ Redick



"There's a fine line of how to be critical of more successful people … Austin Rivers was not the player that JJ Redick was." @mikegolicjr pic.twitter.com/2puZIN3tVg — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) February 21, 2024

So who should you side with? The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz discussed that on Wednesday’s show.

Dan says JJ is a transcendent basketball talker. His analysis is so thorough, researched and substantive that he can wipe the floor with your basketball analysis if it's not solid and more than simple cliches. Dan says you don’t hear an analyst go after someone like Doc Rivers the way JJ did about Doc making excuses. As Roy and Chris point out, it feels personal, maybe from JJ’s time playing for Doc with the Clippers.

After a social media back-and-forth with Pat Bev in which JJ dropped a “my guy” on him, Austin Rivers reminded JJ that his best years came with Doc and that his criticism felt a little weird.

Dan can do nothing but clap as it’s textbook insulting JJ while complimenting him at the same time. Jessica doesn’t know what side to take, but the fact that JJ threw a pen is a point in his favor, while Tony reminds us to look at where the comments were made — JJ was on First Take, where you have to elevate your game and bring the energy. Austin was on the more chill NBA Today.

While understanding the point Austin is trying to make, Dan ultimately sides with JJ. Yes Doc has gotten fired a lot, but he is SO good at charming his way through the excuses as to why it’s not his fault, Dan points out, especially in the last week. Later in the show, Amin weighed in with his thoughts as well ...

"It's a fair criticism to level at Doc Rivers and the way that JJ Redick is getting attacked is interesting, with a tax on what his career was...But the criticism itself – you can like Doc Rivers and say this is fair criticism, because it IS fair."



Dan and @DarthAmin discuss… pic.twitter.com/5UsQXdKK8g — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 21, 2024

Meanwhile, the crew took some time to go over the re-formatted College Football Playoff model ...

Local Hour: I’m Not Gonna Be Deposed

TODAY’S CAST: Dan, Amin, Chris, Jessica, Lucy, Tony, and Roy. We kick things off with a new Andrew Streeter song highlighting Stugotz’s latest grift. Dan details Stu’s attempt to get Michael Wilbon to write the foreword (forward?) of his “book.” Then, Roy leads (ledes?) us through a conversation on the Florida Panthers, Incarnate Word (ward?) and Texas A&M Commerce (community college?) get into a fight, and JJ Redick and Austin Rivers get into it over Doc Rivers’ accountability. Plus, David Samson is here to discuss Scott Boras clients failing to sign this offseason, Rob Manfred’s legacy, and, somehow, Latrell Sprewell.

The Big Suey: Cecil Fielder

David Samson sticks around to discuss the issues with MLB uniforms and whether or not we’ll see a little too much of our favorite MLB players, wearing cups, potential labor unrest, favors for owners, and his movie review. Then, Mike and Dan got ballsacked, the No Bull Tour and the legacy of “The Last Dance,” and sneaker shaming. Plus, Amin tells how to feel about the Austin Rivers & JJ Redick saga.

Hour 1: The Measurement System

The George Karl vs. Carmelo Anthony drama is weird, but is it also sad? Then, Lucy and Jess have takes on what Dan keeps referring to as the “College Football Measurement System,” the crew gets over their post-football sadness with more CFB business talk, and a very current and not-at-all-dated legal issue between Burger King and Hungry Jack’s. Plus, Amin cares about basketball and explains why All-Star Weekend may actually be an issue for Adam Silver and the NBA.

Hour 2: The Pizza Delivery Conundrum

Lucy takes us through “the scam of all scams” as she, Jess, Amin, and the rest of the crew discuss the most gullible woman who has ever lived losing $50K to someone claiming to be the CIA. Dan also tells us about a recent scam he fell for. Then, Tony has some questions for Dan including “How did anyone get places before technology?” “How did the Pizza delivery person find your house?” and “What is the glove box for?” Plus, despite Dan wanting to cater to the audio audience, we watch two videos before playing everyone’s favorite game: AGAINST! THE! SPREAD!

Postgame Show: Going Too Fast

Don’t worry, everyone. Jessica has been paying attention to the skies for you.

VIDEO:

